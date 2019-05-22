The newest head coach of the Tarleton Baseball program has been chosen.

After a thorough national search, Tarleton Athletic Director Lonn Reisman has tabbed Mike Sirianni as the seventh head coach in the modern era of Texan Baseball. A press conference will be held in the lobby of Wisdom Gym at 10 a.m. Thursday and is open to the public.

"We had a lot of interest in the position because of the success of our program," said Reisman. "Our baseball program has become one of the premier jobs in NCAA Division II and we wanted to take our time in searching for the next head coach. We feel like Mike is exactly the man we need to lead this program.

"He brings energy, excitement and a tremendous baseball background," said Reisman. "He's had some experience as a head coach in the South Central region and there's no doubt in my mind that he will be very successful."

Sirianni comes to Tarleton after spending the last three seasons as the skipper for Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Regis is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and competes in the same region as Tarleton.

"I would like to thank Lonn Reisman and everyone on the search committee for an outstanding opportunity at Tarleton State University," said Sirianni. "It's a real honor for me and my family to be a part of an extremely successful athletics department. It's very humbling to take over the baseball program that has had so much success and I look forward to continuing that tradition."

He took over the reins of a program that was 21 games under .500 over the previous three seasons combined (60-81) and made an immediate impact by leading the Rangers to 26 victories in his debut season. Over the next two seasons, Sirianni added 47 more victories to his ledger. In 2018, the Rangers recorded their first winning season in five years with Sirianni at the helm.

In 2018, Sirianni coached the RMAC Pitcher of the Year Brad Thoutt. He also had 20 all-conference selections in his three seasons with the Rangers and boasted the highest team GPA in the RMAC in 2017.

Prior to his time at Regis, Sirianni spent three seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at NCAA Division I Wichita State where he assisted with the offense and recruited to the No. 2 and 18 recruiting classes according to Collegiate Baseball News.

A veteran of the NCAA Division II level, Sirianni got his college start as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Newman University from 2011-14. During his tenure with the Jets, Sirianni was a part of the coaching staff that twice qualified for the conference tournament for the first time in school history and achieved in the highest conference finish in program history.

From 2007-11, Sirianni served as an associate scout for the Cleveland Indians assisting in the drafting of seven players.

A native of Indianola, Iowa, Sirianni earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Arkansas State in 2006. During his time at Arkansas State, he was a two-year starter and set the single-season record for runs scored. He was a two-year starter for Creighton University before his time at ASU. In 2017, he earned a master's degree in health, physical education and recreation from Emporia State University.

He now resides in Stephenville with his wife, Mandy, and his daughter, Ava.