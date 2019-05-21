The Tarleton Athletics Department invites fans to take part in the 28th annual First Financial Bank Plowboy Shootout at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park on Friday, June 28. The golf tournament benefits the Tarleton Athletics scholarship fund.

The entry fee is $400 per team ($100 per player) for the four-person scramble. There are a pair of tee time flights again this year, with the first tee time set to begin at 8 a.m. and the afternoon tee time at 1 p.m. Check-in times are one hour prior to the tee time. Both tee times will have a shotgun start. Breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. and lunch will be served between tee times. Beverages will be provided throughout the scramble.

"This is our most important fundraiser of the year because all this money goes directly to the scholarship fund for the Tarleton student-athletes," said Athletic Director Lonn Reisman. "This continues to be a very successful tournament over the years and one of the best tournaments in the area."

Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team. Individual sign-ups will be assigned to a team. The deadline for registration is Friday, June 21. The entry fee includes the green fee, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, supper and beverages.

Those who are unable to play in the tournament but still want to support the student-athletes can purchase a hole sponsorship for $100. The hole sponsorship includes a sign at one of the 18 tee-boxes on the course recognizing your donation to the scholarship fund. All money raised through the Plowboy Shootout goes to Tarleton student-athlete scholarships and student-athlete enhancement.

The tournament is offered to former Tarleton alumni and former student-athletes that donned the purple and white, as well as proud supporters and avid fans of Tarleton State University.

"We'd love to have everybody come out," said Reisman. "The Stephenville and Tarleton State community, our fans, our boosters, our alumni and our former student-athletes all make this an important event. It's a great time to reconnect. Everybody has a great time out on the course and it provides great fellowship and we're looking forward to a very successful event on June 28th."

After the tournament, players will have a chance to win prizes through the annual drawing of tickets.

For more information, contact the Tarleton Athletic offices at 254-968-9178.

To register for either a hole-sponsorship or to play, visit the www.tarletonsports.com/plowboyshootout website to download the forms for registration.