Nine Early Lady Horns and nine Bangs Lady Dragons were bestowed postseason softball honors by the coaches of District 6-3A.

Of Early's nine selections, three were superlative award winners — Offensive MVP Sydnee Shea, Catcher of the Year Emma Loven and Newcomer of the Year Taylor Summer.

Making the first-team for the Lady Horns were Laiken Reagan, Vance-Cady Gordon and

Kailee Love.

Second-team choices from Early included Alexa Portillo and Emma Connelly.

Early's Jenna Whitehead received honorable mention.

For Bangs, Kialie Dodson and Honey Keely landed on the first team.

Ashlynn Emerson, Kenzie Baker, Sydney Horton, Serenity Hyles and Jacee Miller were second-team picks for the Lady Dragons.

Receiving honorable mention from Bangs were Marissa Perez and Kenzie Hughes.

Making the academic all-district team from Early were Reagan, Loven, Shea, Summers, Gordon, Portillo, Love, Whitehead, Emily Rodriguez and Lanier Coyle.

Bangs academic all-district honorees were Baker, Dodson, and Horton.

Early, under head coach Alfonso Chavez, finished the season with a 27-7 overall record, 12-2 runner-up district mark, and a trip to the area round of the playoffs.

Bangs, led by first-year head coach Kelbie Case, posted an 11-16 overall record and 6-8 district mark, missing out on the playoffs.