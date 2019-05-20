I love sharing my outdoors lifestyle each week.

I must because I’ve been writing it for just over three decades! As an outdoors writer, I find myself continually exposed to folks that are skilled in all sorts of outdoor endeavors and from each I manage to learn something useful that I can share.

About a month ago, I was approached by the folks at Friendlee News who invited me to begin a weekly outdoor show. It just so happened that one of my good friends, Jeff Rice, is an expert videographer with a passion for capturing the outdoors via his video cameras.

We kicked “Luke Clayton’s Outdoors Show” off and immediately had several thousand viewers.

This past weekend, on Jeff’s Ranch in East Texas, I had the pleasure of spending a couple of fun days filming an outdoor cooking show and a segment devoted to tips for hog hunters. Jeff’s father and several other family members were present so the filming of these campfire cooking segments served two purposes; they made for some good video for the upcoming show also made for a pretty tasty dinner.

DUTCH KETTLE COBBLER

I brought my Dutch Kettle along and began prepping dinner with a Dutch Kettle blackberry cobbler. It takes about an hour for the cobbler so I started it first to give it cooking time while I prepared the remainder of the meal.

I use a #10 Dutch Kettle and placed about 10 hot charcoal briquettes under the pot and 15 on top of the recessed lid. Making a cobbler outdoors is easy. Add a couple quarts or so of blackberries (or canned peaches) a melted stick of butter, 2 cups sugar and a bit of cinnamon.

I cheat a bit and buy a couple of frozen pie shells and crumble them up on top of the cobbler but Bisquick or even small pieces of canned biscuits also works.

After about 45 minutes, carefully remove the lid and check for doneness. The crust on top should be a golden brown. If there is too much liquid in the cobbler, remove the lid and allow it to bubble along a few minutes which reduces the liquid.

CAMP BAKED a few years ago while down in a hunting camp in South Texas, I watched the camp cook prepare what has become a staple camp dish for me. Begin by sautéing half a chopped onion, 5 cloves of garlic and a couple of chopped serrano or jalapeno peppers in a cast iron skillet.

I then add a couple of my homemade wild pork smoked links, sliced thinly. Next, I simply add a couple of cans of beans. I usually buy the cheapest ‘baked’ beans I can find.

Then I add a little water and bring the beans to a slow simmer, stirring often to incorporate the ingredients.

If you are feeding a large crowd, you can add more beans and veggies.

This can also serve as a ‘one skillet’ meal that takes about 30 minutes to prepare.

‘SOFT’ BLACKENED FISH

I love blackened fish but a few years ago, I came upon a better method of preparing this tasty dish. True blackened fish requires the seasoned fish fillets be exposed to a white hot skillet which results in much smoke.

The resulting fillet can be a bit dry and lemon butter is usually added for moisture. Why not use the same seasoning but lower the temperate to high rather than white hot? This method ensures the fillets are moist and flavorful.

I begin by liberally dusting each fillet with blackening seasoning and placing into a skillet with hot unsalted butter, seasoned side down. I sprinkle the top of the fillet with blackening season and after about 6 minutes, flip the fillets and cook the top side.

The resulting fillets are moist with a little crust. Just before removing them from the skillet, squeeze a liberal amount of fresh lemon juice on top. There are all types of blackening seasonings but I’ve found Cabela’s open season blackened seasoning to be the best.

To watch Luke’s new outdoor show, “like” Friendlee News on FaceBook. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org.