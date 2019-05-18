MUMFORD - While powerhouse Barbers Hill looks ready for a run at a state softball championship, Georgetown already looks ready for next season.

And not even a 5-1 loss in the second and final game of a Class 5A Region III semifinal series could diminish that optimism for a young Georgetown team that didn’t suit up a single senior Friday at the Mumford school district softball complex.

“These girls, they really came together this season,” Georgetown coach Jessica Bond said. Knowing that the one senior we had (Emily Jones) wasn’t able to take the field and they still got here, that’s a positive. They showed so much fight this year.”

Things looked especially bleak after Jones, a team captain and all-district outfielder, suffered a season-ending injury in a preseason scrimmage and sophomore pitcher Hannah Blincoe incurred shoulder issues during tournament play.

“When that happens, our coaching staff is kind of looking at each other and asking ‘What now?’ ” Bond said.

The Eagles (27-10) provided the answers. The team buckled down and won 11 of 12 district games to claim the District 18-5A title, and Blincoe battled through some shoulder discomfort to emerge as an ace. Even the Eagles’ lone district loss - a 2-0 setback to perennial playoff participant Elgin - proved a positive, said Blincoe.

“That’s when I knew how good we could be,” she said. “We kept fighting, even though we lost that game. I didn’t know how this season would go, but I’m so proud of my team.”

But the Eagles’ grit wasn’t enough to overcome No. 1 Barbers Hill (38-3) and its wealth of pitchers. Georgetown entered the series averaging 5.3 runs per game in the postseason, but Barbers Hill used three pitchers while holding the Eagle to just one run in the two-game series. Sam Landry tossed a complete-game shutout in Barbers Hill’s 2-0 win in game one Friday, while starter Jessica Mullins and Sophia Simpson allowed a combined five hits in Friday’s 5-1 win.

Mullins, a junior pledged to Texas State, had one particularly interested observer in the stands in Cat Osterman, the former all-American pitcher for Texas who is an assistant coach at Texas State.

According to Barbers Hill coach Aron Fuller, using multiple pitchers helps keep opposing teams off balance. It also helps keep his own pitchers in top form.

“We could have gone back with (Sam Landry) tonight, but I have total confidence in all of our pitchers,” he said. “I don’t want to keep going with the same one, because I don’t want to neglect the other two. You never know; if one pitcher is off one night, and the other girl hasn’t had any action, then you’re throwing her in cold. I want to get them all some work and have them all ready.”

Bond said such pitching depth at the prep level is both rare and effective.

“You don’t see many teams that have that type of pitching staff,” she said. “We saw three completely different pitchers in two games, and that makes a difference.”

“For example, we go back with our ace in each game. They don’t have to do that. We came into (Friday) knowing if we saw the girl (Landry) from last night, it was going to be a different story, because we were going to be on her. But they made a smart decision, and they have the staff to handle offenses like ours that has the potential to light up the scoreboard.”

Georgetown scored its lone run Friday in the top of the first inning, but Barbers Hill took advantage of some defensive miscues to score two runs in the bottom of the opening frame. Barbers Hill then blew the game open with four consecutive hits in the bottom of the fifth, including RBI doubles from Kalee Hornberger, Estela Garza and Kaitlyn Dutton.

Other softball action: In Class 6A, Austin High advanced to the Region IV finals with a 5-1 win over Edinburg Vela to complete the series sweep. Danielle Serna struck out 27 batters in the two-game series, including 14 in Friday’s game two. Jayda Lafluer, who had a grand slam in the first game of the series Thursday, added two more RBIs on a bases-loaded double to pace the Maroons’ offense. Austin High will face either New Braunfels Canyon or Harlingen for the regional title.

In Class 5A, Dripping Springs was knocked out of the postseason with a 13-3 loss to Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in a one-game Region IV semifinal playoff.