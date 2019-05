Tarleton Athletics is hosting boys and girls summer camps across five different sports beginning next month.

The basketball programs have each added a brand-new camp to their summer calendar. The men's program will now host a team camp for area high school teams from June 7-9 while the women's program will now host a one-day Elite Camp for high school girls on June 17.

TEXAN FOOTBALL

Little Texan Camp

June 3-5

Grades K-7

Day Camp 1

June 15

Grades 11-12

Elite Camp

June 19-21

Grades 8-12

Day Camp 2

July 20

Grades 11-12

Register at www.texansfootballcamps.com.

TEXAN MEN'S BASKETBALL

Team Camp

June 7-9

Grades 9-12

Day Camp

June 24-26

Grades 4-12

Elite Camp

July 7-10

Grades 4-12

Mini Camp

July 22-24

Grades K-3

Register at www.texanbasketballcamp.com.

TARLETON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Day Camp

June 10-12

Grades K-6

Elite Camp

June 17

Grades 9-12

Team Camp

June 21-22

Grades 9-12

Fundamentals Camp

July 14-17

Grades 4-12

Register at www.tarletonwbkcamp.com.

TARLETON VOLLEYBALL

Fundamentals Camp I

June 13-15

Grades 5-12

Fundamentals Camp II

July 18-20

Grades 5-12

Register at www.tarletonvolleyballcamps.com.

TARLETON SOFTBALL

Fundamentals Camp

June 19-21

Grades 6-12

Register at www.tarletonsoftballcamp.com.