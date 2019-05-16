Three more games.

And they're the most important ones on the schedule because the Texas Tech baseball team is in the running for a Big 12 regular season championship.

The No. 10 Red Raiders welcome TCU for a key three-game conference series, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park and set to be televised on FOX Sports Southwest. The second and third games are also scheduled to have 6:30 p.m. first pitches and be on FOX Sports Southwest Plus and ESPNU, respectively.

"Going for another title. So it means everything, honestly," Texas Tech junior Josh Jung said when asked what the TCU series means to him. "We have a chance to bring it home, again, a Big 12 title to Lubbock. So it's going to be a little bit louder, it's going to be a little more enthusiastic. Just can't wait to get it started."

Texas Tech (34-14, 14-7), winners of their last five games, will look to continue that hot streak after a short break to complete finals. In addition, the Red Raiders will honor first baseman Cameron Warren — the lone senior on the squad.

"It's going to be special. I'm by myself, I'll be a little lonely out there," Warren said, cracking a smile, before mentioning his mother, sister and grandfather would travel to Lubbock. "A little shorter than most years senior nights. It'll be fun. It's been a special three years here."

Warren, who leads the conference with 65 RBI and is second with 13 home runs, is hoping to make his season last until late June. In order to do that, though, the Midwest City, Oklahoma, native knows his squad must play well against a Horned Frogs squad looking to play spoiler after dropping their last two games.

Jung is hitting a team-best .355 to go along with 49 RBI and nine home runs. Brian Klein (.342, 44 RBI), Dylan Neuse (.326, 45 RBI. eight home runs) and Gabe Holt (.322, 28 RBI) have helped shoulder some of the offensive load.

TCU will send left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo (6-4, 2.39 ERA) to the mound for Game 1, while the Red Raiders will counter with freshman righty Micah Dallas (4-0, 4.12 ERA). Texas Tech's Caleb Kilian (7-2, 4.18 ERA) and TCU's Charles King (4-2, 3.14 ERA), both right-handed hurlers, will battle Friday before Red Raider righty Bryce Bonnin (4-1, 4.78 ERA) faces off against TCU southpaw Brandom Williamson (3-4, 4.21 ERA) in the final contest of the series.

"This will be the fourth time we've played him," Jung said of Lodolo. "It always seems like he turns it on against us. But, really, it's just gonna be having good at bats and seeing pitches. He's one of those guys that, when he's on the mound, he throws strikes. So, we've gotta get up there and be kind of passive-aggressive I'd say. Know when to be aggressive and know when to try to settle into an at bat and see pitches."

Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock agreed with Jung's assessment of ace of the Horned Frogs (28-22, 10-12).

"Yeah, he's been really tough against us," Tadlock said of Lodolo. "Tough angle, good fastball. Good slider. Seems like every time we get in this position, we think fastball-slider and he breaks out the changeup against us and we hadn't seen it much during the year.

"He's a handful. I mean, he's a good challenge for our guys. ... I know the guys are looking forward to it. And it's going to be a big challenge for us."