In voting by the District 7-4A softball coaches for the 2019 season, Stephenville High School’s honors included Kaida Tomlinson being named Newcomer of the Year, plus Madison Gilder, Katie McIrvin and Jessica Ebeling making first-team all-district.
Ebeling and Gilder, both seniors, were also first-team all-district as juniors.
Second-team all-district picks for Stephenville were Skye Gaitan, Bianka Combs and Magi Watson.
Honorable mention for SHS went to Mallory Gunter, Kenzie Mayes and Emily Wehnert. It was the second year in a row for Gaitan to make second-team all-district.
Gaitan, Combs and Gunter are seniors, while Watson is a junior and Mayes and Wehnert are sophomores.
At the team’s annual softball banquet on Monday, team awards were presented to:
Honeybees Most Valuable Player — Madison Gilder.
Offensive MVP — Kaida Tomlinson.
Defensive MVP — Katie McIrvin.
Honeybee Heart Award — Madison Gilder.
Academic Excellence Award — Kaida Tomlinson.
Hold the Rope Award — Jessica Ebeling.
SHS head coach Rus Mayes said that this is the first year for the Hold the Rope Award, which goes to the Honeybee player who shows the best leadership qualities.
Academic all-district softball honors were earned by Honeybee student trainer Josh Collins, along with players Magi Watson, Madison Gilder, Kenzie Mayes, Maci Watson, Emily Wehnert, Katie McIrvin, Skye Gaitan, Bianka Garcia, Mallory Gunter, Ariawna Burt, Laine Watson, Jessica Ebeling and Kaida Tomlinson.
Gilder led the Honeybees in runs scored on the season, with 31. She batted .377 and tied with Ebeling for third on the team in runs batted in, with 18. Gilder hit four doubles, three triples and one home run.
McIrvin, a junior, batted .369 and scored 18 runs for SHS.
Ebeling led the team in hitting, with a .404 average. She recorded seven doubles, one homer and 22 runs scored.
Tomlinson was a close second on the team with a .400 batting average, and also in runs scored, with 30. She hit two doubles and two triples, and drove in a dozen runs.
District champion Brownwood had the district’s overall MVP, pitcher Chyanne Ellett, along wiht the Offensive MVP, catcher Annie Gillispie. The all-district selections were released after Brownwood was eliminated from the playoffs by Decatur last weekend.
The 2019 Honeybees posted a season record of 8-20. They did not qualify for the playoffs, finishing last among the five District 7-4A teams with a 1-7 mark.
District 7-4A
All-District Awards
Most Valuable Player
Chyanne Ellett; pitcher, Brownwood
Offensive Player of the Year
Annie Gillispie; catcher, Brownwood
Defensive Player of the Year
Skylar Tew; third base, Godley
Pitcher of the Year
Lexie DeLuna; Mineral Wells
Catcher of the Year
Belle McDonald; Glen Rose
Newcomer of the Year
Kaida Tomlinson; second base, Stephenville
Utility Player of the Year
Autumn Darter; pitcher/outfield, Godley
SHS ALL-DISTRICT
First team infield
Madison Gilder, shortstop
Katie McIrvin, catcher
First team outfield
Jessica Ebeling
Second team infield
Skye Gaitan, third base/pitcher
Bianka Combs, third base/pitcher
Second team outfield
Magi Watson
SHS HONORABLE MENTION
Mallory Gunter, outfield/designated player
Kenzie Mayes, infield
Emily Wehnert, outfield