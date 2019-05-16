In voting by the District 7-4A softball coaches for the 2019 season, Stephenville High School’s honors included Kaida Tomlinson being named Newcomer of the Year, plus Madison Gilder, Katie McIrvin and Jessica Ebeling making first-team all-district.

Ebeling and Gilder, both seniors, were also first-team all-district as juniors.

Second-team all-district picks for Stephenville were Skye Gaitan, Bianka Combs and Magi Watson.

Honorable mention for SHS went to Mallory Gunter, Kenzie Mayes and Emily Wehnert. It was the second year in a row for Gaitan to make second-team all-district.

Gaitan, Combs and Gunter are seniors, while Watson is a junior and Mayes and Wehnert are sophomores.

At the team’s annual softball banquet on Monday, team awards were presented to:

Honeybees Most Valuable Player — Madison Gilder.

Offensive MVP — Kaida Tomlinson.

Defensive MVP — Katie McIrvin.

Honeybee Heart Award — Madison Gilder.

Academic Excellence Award — Kaida Tomlinson.

Hold the Rope Award — Jessica Ebeling.

SHS head coach Rus Mayes said that this is the first year for the Hold the Rope Award, which goes to the Honeybee player who shows the best leadership qualities.

Academic all-district softball honors were earned by Honeybee student trainer Josh Collins, along with players Magi Watson, Madison Gilder, Kenzie Mayes, Maci Watson, Emily Wehnert, Katie McIrvin, Skye Gaitan, Bianka Garcia, Mallory Gunter, Ariawna Burt, Laine Watson, Jessica Ebeling and Kaida Tomlinson.

Gilder led the Honeybees in runs scored on the season, with 31. She batted .377 and tied with Ebeling for third on the team in runs batted in, with 18. Gilder hit four doubles, three triples and one home run.

McIrvin, a junior, batted .369 and scored 18 runs for SHS.

Ebeling led the team in hitting, with a .404 average. She recorded seven doubles, one homer and 22 runs scored.

Tomlinson was a close second on the team with a .400 batting average, and also in runs scored, with 30. She hit two doubles and two triples, and drove in a dozen runs.

District champion Brownwood had the district’s overall MVP, pitcher Chyanne Ellett, along wiht the Offensive MVP, catcher Annie Gillispie. The all-district selections were released after Brownwood was eliminated from the playoffs by Decatur last weekend.

The 2019 Honeybees posted a season record of 8-20. They did not qualify for the playoffs, finishing last among the five District 7-4A teams with a 1-7 mark.

District 7-4A

All-District Awards

Most Valuable Player

Chyanne Ellett; pitcher, Brownwood

Offensive Player of the Year

Annie Gillispie; catcher, Brownwood

Defensive Player of the Year

Skylar Tew; third base, Godley

Pitcher of the Year

Lexie DeLuna; Mineral Wells

Catcher of the Year

Belle McDonald; Glen Rose

Newcomer of the Year

Kaida Tomlinson; second base, Stephenville

Utility Player of the Year

Autumn Darter; pitcher/outfield, Godley

SHS ALL-DISTRICT

First team infield

Madison Gilder, shortstop

Katie McIrvin, catcher

First team outfield

Jessica Ebeling

Second team infield

Skye Gaitan, third base/pitcher

Bianka Combs, third base/pitcher

Second team outfield

Magi Watson

SHS HONORABLE MENTION

Mallory Gunter, outfield/designated player

Kenzie Mayes, infield

Emily Wehnert, outfield