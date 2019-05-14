After 19 seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Stephenville High School, Alan Thorpe has been announced as the lone finalist to take the head girls basketball job at Class 5A Granbury High School.

According to a Granbury High School Facebook post, “Thorpe’s appointment is subject to approval by the GISD school board trustees, who will consider the position on May 20.”

Thorpe, a member of the state’s 500-win club, currently has a career total of 535 girls basketball wins. The Honeybees were 25-8 last season and reached the Class 4A regional quarterfinals. Thorpe’s teams have been regional finalists, semifinalists or quarterfinalists in each season since the 2009-2010 season.

He has had 32 years in education, including 27 as a varsity head girls basketball coach. His record with the Honeybees was 244-134 overall.

Thorpe and his wife have an apartment in Stephenville, but also have had a home for some time in DeCordova, a small, gated community in Hood County near Granbury.

Thorpe, reached by phone while on a school golf trip to the state tournament with SHS qualifier Allee Mainord, told the E-T that deciding to leave Stephenville “was a really hard decision for us. We have a lot of good friends there. We’ve got great kids, and I’ve got a really good relationship with them. It was a tough decision. But in the long run, it’s a good move because we want to retire there (DeCordova).”

According to a GHS news release, Pirates athletic director Dwight Butler stated, “Coach Thorpe is a perfect fit for Granbury, and he is well respected in the coaching community. His record speaks for itself, and he will be a great leader for our basketball program. He is a class act.”

The Granbury position opened when former Argyle coach Steve Schmidt announced he was retiring from coaching after leading the Lady Pirates for the last five seasons. The Granbury High School news release also states that the position also includes responsibilities as the school district’s girls athletic coordinator.

There were 25 applicants for the GHS job, and six were interviewed by a district committee prior to Thorpe being chosen to be recommended to the school board of trustees.