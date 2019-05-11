Stephenville High School senior Kyle Lindsey won the 4A boys state high jump championship in Austin Saturday with a new school record of 6-feet, 10 1/4 inches. Lindsey’s previous personal best was 6-feet, 8 inches.
Stephenville High School senior Kyle Lindsey won the 4A boys state high jump championship in Austin Saturday with a new school record of 6-feet, 10 1/4 inches. Lindsey’s previous personal best was 6-feet, 8 inches.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.