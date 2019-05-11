A quick start by the Amarillo Bulls has them one win away from playing for the Robertson Cup championship.

The Bulls scored the first three goals against the Aberdeen Wings on Friday night in game one of a best-of-three Robertson Cup semifinal series in Blaine, Minn. They held up for a 4-2 victory which gave the Bulls a 1-0 series lead.

Amarillo will clinch a spot in the Robertson Cup championship game by beating the Wings again tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Jake Willets scored the first goal for the Bulls 6:28 into the contest and in the final two minutes of the first period, Brett Abdelnour scored to make it 2-0. David Ojamae scored early in the third period to give the Bulls a 3-0 lead, and that was the cushion they needed.

Brad Belisle and Jonathan Bendorf scored later in the period for Aberdeen to cut the lead to 3-2, and it stayed that way through much of the third period. Bug Logan Jenuwine gave the Bulls some insurance with a goal to make it 4-2 with 6:28 left in the game.

Jenuwine also had and assist for the Bulls, as did Willets.