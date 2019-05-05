West Texas A&M senior Joe Corbett remained unbeaten on Saturday afternoon as he tied the school record for career victories while also tying his own single-season wins mark as the No. 13 Buffs took a pair from the Cameron Aggies in Lone Star Conference action at McCord Field.

WT won a pair of shutouts, 6-0 and 22-0 to improve to 38-9 and 17-5 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Buffs and Aggies conclude their weekend series Sunday afternoon at McCord Field with first pitch of a doubleheader scheduled for 1 p.m. WT has claimed the second seed and hosting duties for the 2019 Lone Star Conference Championship taking place on May 9-11 at Wilder Park.

WT got on the board early in game one as Clay Koelzer lifted a sac fly to center with one out to score Nick Guaragna followed by a Jaxxon Fagg RBI double to right to drive in Kyle Kaufman for the 2-0 lead. The Buffs added to their lead in the second as Cade Engle lifted a solo homerun to left field with one out to make it 3-0.

The Buffs took advantage of an Aggie error in the fourth inning as Darius Carter scored from third on a wild throw at 4-0. The Buffs added to their lead in the top of the seventh as Kaufman singled to second to score Engle followed by Keone Givens scoring on a pickoff attempt at 6-0.

Corbett moved to 11-0 on the season as the Edmond, Okla. native allowed no runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts in his six innings of work as Austin Gehle closed out the seventh. The senior right-hander tied his own single-season wins mark while tying current Tascosa coach Jason Patrick (1994-97) with his 22nd career victory in Maroon & White.

The Buffs wasted little time taking a lead in the nightcap as Kaufman drove in Givens with an RBI single followed by a Tag Baxter base hit to center before Christian Loya lifted a three-run homerun to left field to knock the CU starter from the game and make it 5-0. They added to their lead in the third as Carter doubled to left to score Baxter followed two batters later by a Justice Nakagawa RBI double to run the lead to 7-0. The Buffs continued to stretch the lead in the top of the fifth as Guaragna was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded followed by a Kaufman sac fly to right to run the lead to 9-0.

WT scored three runs in the sixth followed by a 10-spot in the seventh to roll to the victory. Zach Dixon was strong on the mound as the junior moved to 5-1 on the season, allowing no runs on just three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in his five innings of work before Braden Baker and Chandler Dean combined to toss the final two frames to finish off the shutout.