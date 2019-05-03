Next stop: Casper, Wyo., and the College National Finals Rodeo.

A dozen Tarleton State University ropers and riders qualified for the CNFR at the Tarleton Stampede last weekend.

The Tarleton women, who led the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region all season, captured first place over the weekend, led by Lariat Larner’s win in the women’s all-around competition and first place in goat tying.

Morgan Arnold was second in breakaway roping; Mary Risse was runner-up in goat tying and Maddy Dickens finished third in barrel racing in Stephenville.

The men took fifth in their home outing, paced by Jake Burwash, who was the men’s all-around winner and the second-place saddle bronc rider.

Jake Barnes claimed third in saddle bronc riding; Bodee Lammers and Tyler Berghuis finished second and fourth, respectively, in bareback riding; and Ty Allred was runner-up in steer wrestling.

Tarleton purple was at or near the top of several events in the NIRA Southwest final season event standings, as well.

Larner and Risse were first and second in goat tying; Rickie Engesser was reserve champion in the women’s all-around, as well as in breakaway roping; and Dickens was runner-up in barrel racing.

Berghuis, defending national champion bareback rider, was first in the final regional standings, and Wyatt Williams was reserve champion in tie-down roping.

Tarleton CNFR qualifiers:



Goat Tying

Lariat Larner - Champion

Mary Risse - Reserve Champion

Rickie Engesser



Breakaway Roping

Rickie Engesser - Reserve Champion



Barrel Racing

Maddy Dickens - Reserve Champion

Samantha Smith



Bareback Riding

Tyler Berghuis



Saddle Bronc Riding

Jake Barnes



Tie-Down Roping

Wyatt Williams

Haven Meged



Team Roping

Zach Kraus - heeling

Jhett Trenary - heading



Steer Wrestling

Tyler Muth

The CNFR is set for June 9-15 in the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyo.