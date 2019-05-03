WHITNEY — Following a 2 ½-hour weather delay, the District 7-4A baseball champion Brownwood Lions snapped a two-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Springtown Porcupines in Game 1 of a Region I-4A bi-district baseball series.

Games 2 and 3, if needed, will take place at 5 p.m. Friday back in Whitney.

The Lions (14-10) scored three runs in their first trip to the plate, while Jakob Dorsett hurled a one-hit shutout to coast to the victory. Springtown (11-17) broke up Dorsett's no-hit bid with one out in the bottom of the sixth as Tristan Pressley reached on an infield single. Dorsett finished with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Hunter Leonard led Brownwood's eight-hit barrage with three doubles and two RBI, while Reece Rodgers tripled, singled and knocked in a run. Gavon Clemons drove in a pair and singled, Cain Kittrell doubled, giving the Lions five extra-base hits, and Grayson Swanzy contributed an infield single.

Brownwood's first inning featured a leadoff double by Kittrell against Springtown hurler Christian Whitaker. After courtesy-runner Khyren Deal stole third base, Clemons' RBI sacrifice fly to center field plated Deal with the only run the Lions needed. Leonard followed with his first double, which knocked in Rodgers after he drew a walk. Leonard later scored the third run of the frame on an RBI ground out by A.J. McCarty.

The Lions tacked on their fourth run in the third inning as Rodgers tripled to right field with one out and scored on Clemons' RBI ground out.

The lead grew to 6-0 in the fifth inning as Kittrell walked with one out, then after Deal stole second base, Rodgers delivered an RBI single into right field. Following a single by Clemons, Leonard doubled home Rodgers.

Brownwood tacked on its final run in the sixth inning as McCarty drew a walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a ground out and came home on a wild pitch.

The series winner will face either Midland Greenwood or Vernon in the area round of the playoffs next weekend.