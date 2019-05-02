As expected, several members of the 2019 Class 4A state soccer champion Stephenville Honeybees have been named on the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) all-state team.

Three players were named first-team all-state, one to the second team, and head coach Casey Weil was selected as TASCO’s Class 4A Coach of the Year for the second time in three years.

The first-team all-state honorees for SHS are goal keeper Madison Wyly, midfielder Beatris Chavarria and forward Ciara Johnston. Forward Gracie Bales is second-team all-state. All four are juniors.

The Honeybees won the Region I title, then defeated Region III champion Liberty Hill 2-0 in the state final. It was the second state crown the Bees had won in three seasons under Weil’s guidance.

Following the Honeybees’ 2017 state championship win over Boerne, Chavarria was named second-team all-state by TASCO. Also that year, Bales all-state honorable mention was earned by Bales. Johnston was named second-team all-region.

This season, Johnston — the Most Valuable Player in the state tournament in Georgetown — led all SHS scorers with 58 goals, and also was first on the team in assists, with 28.

Bales was second on the team in scoring with 30, and third in assists with 20 behind Haleigh Beam.

After Claire Choate with 15 goals, Chavarria was fourth with 12 goals.

Stats were not kept for individual goal keeper saves between starter Wyly and reserve goal keeper Alyssa Northcutt, but the team recorded an incredible total of 20 shutouts in their 28 games, including the state title game. They put together a string of seven consecutive shutouts in the middle of the season, and allowed only one goal six times.

In the previously announced all-District 6-4A girls soccer voting, Johnston was overall MVP, Chavarria was Midfielder MVP, Bales was Offensive MVP and Wyly was named Defensive MVP. Weil was selected as the district’s Coach of the Year.

The Honeybees finished the 2019 season with a 25-1-2. A district loss to Brownwood late in the season on penalty kicks put an end to the team’s 23-game unbeaten streak.