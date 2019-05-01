For the second year in a row, three Stephenville High School athletes will be competing among the top athletes in Texas in the Class 4A state track and field meet.

Senior Kyle Lindsey in the high jump, junior Shayden Toof in the triple jump and freshman Landri Withers in the long jump will be in the spotlight for the meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

The state meet begins for Class A, 3A and 5A schools on Friday, May 10. It will conclude Saturday, May 11.

Toof qualified for state for a second consecutive year, again taking second place at the Region I-4A meet in Lubbock. As a sophomore, Toof placed eighth in the state.

Withers won the girls long jump with a personal record mark of 17-08.75. She will be the first to compete for SHS Saturday, May 10, when the 4A girls long jump event starts at 8 a.m. Lindsey will start his high jump competition at 10 a.m. that day. Toof will begin her triple jump event starting at 1:15 p.m.

SHS also finished just out of the running for a top-two state berth, taking bronze medals for third place in three girls events.

Chloe Goodman was third in the 200-meter run, Kalli-Blake Bramlett third in the pole vault, and Alee McClendon third in the 100 hurdles. Goodman also placed 10th in the triple jump, and had also qualified for regional in the 400, 400 relay and 800 relay. Bramlett was also a regional qualifier on the 400 and 800 relays.

Among the boys, Krece Nowak was third in the triple jump, and was fifth in the long jump.

SHS girls head track coach Jeremiah Butchee said Toof set personal records by wide margins at the regional level to reach the state meet in each of the past two seasons. He said Toof “finds a way” to produce her best efforts when the stakes are high such as in the regional meet.

“On the biggest stage, she performed her absolute best — beyond what anybody could have expected from her,” Butchee said. “She jumped 37-4 last year — a special jump at regional. This year she does the exact same thing.”

Toof’s runner-up triple jump at this year’s regional meet was 36 feet, 6-1/2 inches. At last year’s state meet, she jumped 36-2 1/4.

Lindsey sat out the running events this track season because of a hip injury, but showed he is able to compete at a high level by winning the area meet with a personal-best high jump of 6-8. He jumped 6-7 to win the regional meet.

“I thought he did amazing,” SHS boys head track coach Kreg Kimple said of Lindsey. “Right now, it’s about survival and advancing. It was exciting (at regional). Next week at Austin it’s about winning.

Former teammate Blake Aragon won the state high jump title in 2017 with a height of 6-8. Last year as a senior, Aragon placed second with a height of 6-5, and the winning jump was 6-6.

Kimple said that Lindsey gained confidence at a meet earlier this season when he cleared 6-6. Aragon’s school record stands at 6-10.

Going into the state meet, Lindsey’s 6-7 effort is the top height posted among the state’s four regions.

“I think he always thought he could get those heights,” Kimple said. “His form has gotten so much better, with coach (Shay) Douglas. I honestly believe he’s got 6-10 in him.”

Butchee said he believes Withers also has not hit her “ceiling” or limit yet as a freshman in the long jump.

“I thought she could do something special,” Butchee said of Withers, who also earned varsity letters in volleyball and basketball as a freshman. “She has continued to improve every meet. She’s getting comfortable in her approach.”

REGION I-4A MEET

(SHS only)

GIRLS

200 — 3. Chloe Goodman 24.99.

1,600 — 16. Presley Wall 6:14.90.

100 hurdles — 3. Alee McClendon 15.65.

800 relay — 7. SHS (Kalli-Blake Bramlett, Alee McClendon, Livi Leinhauser, Chloe Goodman) 1:48.76.

Shot put — 6. Aubreyanna Ziegler 35-5.75.

Discus — 7. Alyssa Northcutt 114-7.

High jump — 4. Alee Decker 5-0.

Pole vault — 3. Kalli-Blake Bramlett 11-0; 8. Keidra Mills 8-6.

Long jump — 1. Landri Withers 17-8.75.

Triple jump — 2. Shayden Toof 37-6.50; 10. Chloe Goodman 34-6.25.

BOYS

Discus — 15. Quentin Walker 123-2.

High jump — Kyle Lindsey 6-7.

Pole vault — 5. Caden Cowan 13-0; 7. Ben Kirbo 12-6.

Long jump — 5. Krece Nowak 21-05.50.

Triple jump — 3. Krece Nowak 44-03.00.