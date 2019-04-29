Stephenville High School’s head girls soccer coach Casey Weil, who recently guided the Honeybees to their second Class 4A state championship in three years, has been named as one of the two head coaches for the 2019 Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-Star Showcase on May 12 in San Marcos. He will be the coach of the Region I all-stars. This is the second time in three years Weil has been chosen to coach in the showcase. He was picked following the 2017 season, when the Honeybees earned the school’s first-ever soccer title. The Bees finished the 2019 season at 25-1-2 April 18 when they defeated Liberty Hill 2-0 for the title.