Lonn Reisman will be inducted into the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend and the Tarleton Sports Network will host a special edition one-hour radio show with the legendary coach.

The Conversation with Coach radio show will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Wisdom Volleyball Gym.

Casey Hogan will host the one-hour show and it will be broadcasted live on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers and its flagship station 90.5 FM. You can also listen online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive.

The show is open to the public and a free lunch will be provided by The Pizza Place.

The show will provide an up-close look at Lonn Reisman's 30-year coaching career. The show will also feature select interviews with Reisman's former players and coaches. Reisman's Hall of Fame plaque unveiling will follow the radio show at noon in the lobby of Wisdom Gym.