ABILENE — After needing eight innings to rally from a six-run deficit to claim a victory in Game 1 of the Region I-3A softball bi-district playoff series with Colorado City Thursday, the Early Lady Horns wasted little time Saturday in completing the first-round sweep.

Behind a four-hit shutout from Laiken Reagan, the Lady Horns notched a 2-0 victory at Abilene Christian University to finish the series. Reagan also issued just one walk and stuck out seven batters, while the Lady Horn defense committed just one error.

Offensively, Early managed just five hits off Colorado City pitcher Riley Johnson, but scratched across runs in the first and fifth innings.

In the bottom of the first, Emma Loven led off with a single and Sydnee Shea, the next batter in the order, doubled her home immediately.

Then, in the fifth, Kailee Love extended the inning with a two-out infield single and Loven delivered an RBI double to plate the insurance run.

Taylor Summers also reached on a sixth-inning single for Early, and Love and Alexa Portillo drew walks.

The Lady Horns (27-5) advance to face District 7-3A champion Brock – which swept Bowie in its bi-district series – in the area round of the playoffs next weekend.