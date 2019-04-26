Stephenville High School junior Allee Mainord qualified for the UIL's Class 4A girls state golf tournament by placing third among those not on a qualifying team among the individual medalists Tuesday in the two-day Region I-4A tournament at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

Mainord, a three-year varsity player, shot 75 Monday and 80 Tuesday for a 155 total. The other girls regional qualifier for SHS, Kylie Roberts, shot a 95-92-187.

Stephenville’s boys were also competing at the regional tournament at Shadow Hills on Wednesday and Thursday and placed 12th overall among the 15 teams.

The Yellow Jackets’ five team members combined to shoot a 693 total on the Shadow Hills course, led by Hunter Rudloff’s 156 score and Grayson Traweek’’s 157.

Rudloff shot a 75 the first day and 81 on Thursday. Traweek had scores of 78 and 79.

Next for the Jackets was Denton Heller with 84-84–168, followed by Hudson Haile with 106-107–213 and Cole Stanley at 110-106–216.

The team total on Wednesday was 343, and on Thursday it was 350. Argyle won the boys team trophy with a two-day score of 585.

Mainord will be competing in the girls state tournament May 13-14 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.