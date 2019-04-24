Twenty-one Stephenville High School athletes are set to compete Friday and Saturday (April 26-27) in the Region I-4A track and field meet at Plains Capital Park/Lowrey Field in Lubbock.

The top four finishers in the April 11 area meet held in Springtown qualified for the regional meet.

That includes a dozen Honeybees: Chloe Goodman (triple jump, 200, 400, 400 relay, 800 relay); Kalli-Blake Bramlett (pole vault, 400 relay, 800 relay); Alee McClendon (100 hurdles, 800 relay); Landri Withers (long jump, 400 relay); Presley Wall (1,600); Allie Decker (high jump); Livi Leinhauser (800 relay); Keidra Mills (pole vault); Alyssa Northcutt (discus); Shayden Toof (triple jump); Reese Weyers (400 relay); and Aubreyanna Ziegler (shot put).

Toof is shooting for her second straight berth in the state meet after placing eighth in Austin last year in the triple jump.

SHS won individual titles with Ziegler in the shot put and Bramlett in the pole vault for the girls, and with Lindsey in the boys high jump.

Alternates for the SHS girls are junior Amber Walker (400 relay) and sophomore Amiah Rodriguez (800 relay).

Goodman, Bramlett and Northcutt, are Honeybee seniors; Toof and Ziegler are juniors; McClendon, Wall, Leinhauser and Decker are sophomores; and Weyers, Withers and Mills are freshmen.

Senior Emily Kirbo had qualified for the area meet in the 1,600-meter run, as did senior Cody Hawks (400-meter relay) but elected instead to fulfill their key roles with the SHS girls soccer team on Wednesday in the semifinals of the state tournament in Georgetown. The Bees won that match over Lumberton, then defeated Liberty Hill on Thursday to capture their second state title in three years.

“Any time you qualify for the regional meet, you can’t take anything for granted,” SHS girls track coach Jeremiah Butchee said. “We felt good going in. Times at the area meet always drop.

“Reese Weyers stepping into the opening leg of the 4x100 (relay) as a freshman in the area meet was special. Chloe Goodman qualified in four events. Twelve girls total is a strong showing out of a very good track district and area.”

Butchee noted that although the Honeybee 1,600-meter relay team did not qualify for regional (fifth place), that group shaved six full seconds off their previous-best time.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Butchee said.

The nine SHS boys who qualified for the regional meet are: Krece Nowak (long jump, triple jump); Cade Cowan (pole vault); Payton Kimple (1,600 relay); Ben Kirbo (pole vault); Kyle Lindsey (high jump); Hank Moore (1,600 relay); Gavin Rountree (1,600 relay); Kyle Styron (1,600 relay); and Quentin Walker (discus).

Nowak, Kimple, Lindsey and Moore are seniors; Cowan and Walker are juniors; Rountree and Styron are sophomores; and Kirbo is a freshman.

“They ran well and I’m proud of them,” SHS boys track coach Kreg Kimple said. “We did what we had to do to get the mile relay there. That was a big deal. Anytime you qualify a relay to regional it’s a big deal. I didn’t exactly see that coming.”

Nowak and Lindsey will serve as alternates in Lubbock. Braden Garcia will also be available as an alternate on the 400 relay.

The top two finishers in each regional event will advance to the state meet, May 10-11 in Austin.