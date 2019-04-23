Stephenville High School's Madison Gilder, a senior who just completed her final season as a four-year starter and all-district performer for the Honeybees varsity softball team, has signed a letter-of-intent to play for NCAA Div. III Howard Payne University in Brownwood starting this fall.

At a signing ceremony Monday at Barefoot Campus Outfitters, Gilder was introduced by head coach Rus Mayes (standing) to teammates, relatives and others while surrounded by her immediate family.

Pictured (seated, from left) are stepmother Dayla Gilder, sister Heather Gilder, father Derek Gilder, Madison Gilder and her mother, Rebecca Gilder. She has experience in left field and at second base for SHS, but played shortstop the last two seasons. Her batting average in 2019 was .377. Gilder said she plans to study at HPU to become a registered nurse.