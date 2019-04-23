Coach Justin Swenson’s Stephenville Yellow Jackets took a brief venture away from their usual world of high school baseball competition Friday at home to test the waters at the junior college level.

The Jackets handed Ranger College a 12-1 loss as Mason Castleberry and Paul Lettunich drove in three runs each.

Kendal Storrs went the distance for SHS on the mound in the game, which ended after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. He allowed the Rangers just five hits, struck out six and walked two.

The Jackets improved to 18-6-1 on the season.

They were scheduled to resume District 7-4A play Tuesday night at Mineral Wells as they continue to try to move up from third to second in the standings, hopefully for a slightly better playoff pairing.

The Jackets’ final district game will be a big showdown with second-place Glen Rose in Stephenville on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m.

The second and third place teams that will be coming out of District 6-4A — to be paired against Glen Rose and Stephenville in the bi-district round of the playoffs — will be Vernon and Graham.

Iowa Park, which has the District 6 title wrapped up with a 7-0 mark, is coached by Justin Swenson’s older brother Michael Swenson. His Hawks are 22-2 on the season, ranked fourth in the state according to the current Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball online poll. The Jackets were eliminated by the Hawks in the area round of the 2018 playoffs in a 2-1 series loss as the two brothers went head-to-head.

Included in the Jackets’ 13-hit assault on four Ranger pitchers Friday were four extra-base hits, including home runs by Daniel Luna and Anthony Wehnert.

Gage Graham and Castleberry hit one double each for SHS.

Trevor Easter and Castleberry both went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Jackets. Wehnert and Lettunich were 2-for-3. Cade Dunavant added a single in two at-bats.

Luna, Wehnert, Graham, Castleberry and Lane West each scored two runs.

The Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, then added five in both the third and fourth to complete the scoring.