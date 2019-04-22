Rodeo fans in the Cowboy Capital can enjoy three days of high-energy college rodeo action April 25-27, when the 54th annual Tarleton Stampede comes to Lone Star Arena in Stephenville.

The event, the season finale for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southwest Region, determines which cowboys and cowgirls earn a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo in June in Casper, Wyo.

Seventeen colleges from across the Southwest will compete in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

Award-winning announcers Ben Clements and Ferron Lucero will call the action, and Mitch Terrell’s TNT Rodeo Company serves as stock contractor.

Both of the Tarleton men’s and women’s teams currently lead the Southwest Region standings — the men by 210 points over second-place Clarendon College, and the women by almost 800 over Weatherford College.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with slack slated for 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $10 per day for adults and weekend passes are available for $20. Tarleton students get in free with their university ID. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate at Lone Star Arena, 4696 U.S. Highway 377 North.