Fall remains my favorite time of the year but spring runs a close second.

In early fall, we have all the hunting seasons to look forward to, with the exception of spring turkey. But right now we can enjoy some of the best fishing of the year for many species during a period when the Texas weather is often on its best behavior.

For those that eagerly await the opportunity to pursue spring long beards, we have over a month to get out in the fields and woods with our turkey calls and decoys and attempt to dupe a turkey gobbler. To my way of thinking, this month offers the best of both hunting and fishing.

I’ve adjusted my schedule this week to allow time for a spring turkey hunt up in Palo Pinto County with my longtime friend Randy Douglas who manages the Dale River Ranch, a piece of outdoor heaven situated right on the banks of the very scenic Brazos River several miles below Possum Kingdom Lake.

This coming weekend, I’ll also be fishing the Yantis Catfish Classic at Lake Fork with my buddy Jeff Rice.

As with any outdoor endeavor, the ‘getting ready’ part is almost as much fun as the hunting or fishing. I have enjoyed many fun hunting trips to Dale River Ranch with my friend Randy. I used to set up a tent camp on the banks of the Brazos and hunt for deer or turkey or fish in the nearby river.

This year, I’ll headquarter in Randy’s camper on the ranch and plan a tasty camp dinner for the two of us.

I’m thinking wild pork fajitas would be fitting but who knows what the two of us will be dining on. With a bit of midday luck the first day of the hunt, we might just be eating chicken fried or should I say ‘turkey fried’ strips, cream gravy with rice on the side.

Randy tells me the hunting on the ranch has been best in the afternoon when the gobblers are on the prowl looking for receptive hens. This is often the case.

I’ve been hunting turkeys a long time and I’m usually out in the morning well before daylight, hoping to call in a gobbler when he hits the ground under his roost tree, but looking back over more than 35 years of spring turkey hunts, I can honestly say that I’ve killed the majority of my birds from mid morning to mid afternoon. It’s tough to coax a gobbler away from hens during the first few hours of the morning.

I’ve also been rigging some of my ‘custom’ catfish rods for the Yantis Catfish Classic this weekend.

The rods I rigged are what most fishermen call “cane poles.”

My friend and I will be using these poles along a creek that runs adjacent his land on the upper end of Fork in the tournament. We have had lots of laughs discussing what some of the serious tournament catfish anglers might think of our crude of often very effective method of catching whiskerfish.

In a tournament competing with anglers fishing from $60,000 boats, we will definitely be in the minority but, we’re going into the event with confidence.

During the many years I’ve fished for catfish, I’ve caught a ton of them from creeks, especially this time of year and especially after a period of heavy rainfall such as we’ve just experienced. All sorts of food is washed into the creeks and catfish move in to enjoy the easy pickings.

The Yantis Catfish Classic offers hourly payouts and our plan is to weigh in the first chunky catfish we land. I’ve fished several catfish tournaments from boats and thoroughly enjoyed each event but it will be nice to be able to walk along the bank and possibly enjoy a mid day fish fry of fresh catfish (the smaller ‘eater’ size) , of course. The fish fryer, corn meal and cooking oil will be nearby, packed away in the ole pickup along with some pork n beans, onion, catsup, potatoes and bread. We have developed a plan for this tournament based on having fun.

Listen to “Outdoors with Luke Clayton and Friends” on radio stations from Nebraska to Texas weekends or anytime online at www.catfishradio.org.