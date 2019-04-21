Facing their longest road trip of the season this next week, the Amarillo Sod Poodles made sure Saturday night that they left town feeling better about the road ahead.

The Sod Poodles won their second series of the season against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Hodgetown, taking the third game of a three-game series 6-3 during a brief trip back to town. They'll have Easter Sunday off, then get on the bus for a pair of four-game series at Springfield and Arkansas, as they'll be out of town for the rest of April.

But at least they'll take some momentum on the trip after winning the rubber game of their series with the Hooks. It's possible that they carried over the mojo from the previous night's 8-6 loss to Corpus Christi, when they shaved four-run deficit to a run and had they tying run on second before losing 8-7.

"That's always a goal," said Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman of bouncing back to take a series after a loss. "This is the second series we've won and I've seen some progress from some guys. I see (Hudson) Potts having better at-bats and settling in a little. Guys are starting to have fewer bad at-bats."

Potts, the highest ranked player in the San Diego Padres organization on the Sod Poodles roster, had two hits and scored a run but he was hardly the biggest story of the night offensively for the Poodles (7-10).

After the Hooks (8-9) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, the Sod Poodles went up for good in the bottom of the inning. Brad Zunica walked and Potts singled to start the inning for Corpus Christi starter Gabriel Valdez, then Jorge Ona blasted a no-doubt home run to left field to give the Sod Poodles a 3-1 lead.

But Ona wasn't finished. The Cuban closed out the scoring with a solo blast to about the same spot, his fifth of the season, for an insurance run which made it 6-3.

"The first one felt better," Ona said through an interpreter. "There was no doubt about it. The wind is blowing at your back and you just put a good swing on it and let it fly."

Amarillo starting pitcher Reggie Lawson seemed to be inspired by Ona's first blast, because he settled down after that. Lawson gave up four hits and struck out seven in five innings, retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

It was a gratifying performance for Lawson considering that it was his first win of the season.

"Throwing the way I did was nice since it was a good way to bounce back after I had a bad last outing," Lawson said. "The slaider and fastball were working. Usually it's the curveball which is better than the slider."

For the second straight night, Wellman did some juggling with the bullpen, having a starter throw some crucial innings in relief, and it paid off big.

Emmanuel Ramirez came on to throw the final three innings after Andres Munoz came on in the sixth and threw pure heat, striking out the side. Ramirez did give up two runs in the seventh, but he held on to complete the game and got his first save of the season.

"The only reason we've had our rough spots in the pen is when we've been running on fumes," Wellman said. "There were times when we didn't have the right guys set up for the right situations. We used some starters in those roles two nights in a row and that allowed the bullpen to catch up."

REED NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Outfielder Buddy Reed became the first Sod Poodles player ever to be named Texas League Player of the Week for April 4-14. Reed batted .357 with six homers, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored. He leads the Texas League in homers.

Sod Poodles 6, Hooks 3

Corpus Christi ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Dawson cf 5 0 1 1 Orozco cf 3 0 1 0

Wrenn rf 5 1 1 0 Olivares dh 4 0 1 1

Toro 3b 4 0 0 1 Miller ss 4 0 0 0

Rojas 2b 4 0 0 0 Zunica 1b 3 1 0 0

McCormick dh 2 0 0 0 Potts 2b 4 1 2 0

Matijevic 1b 4 1 3 0 Ona lf 4 2 3 4

Benedetti lf 3 0 1 0 Torrens c 2 1 2 0

Sierra ss 4 0 0 0 Overstreet 3b 4 1 1 1

Canelon c 2 1 0 0 Reed rf 4 0 0 0

Totals 33 3 6 2 Totals 32 6 10 6

Corpus Christi 010 000 200 — 3

Amarillo 030 002 10x — 6

E—Matijevic. DP—Corpus Christi 2. LOB—Corpus Christi 9, Amarillo 8. 2B—Wrenn, Benedetti, Matijevic 2, Torrens, Olivares, Overstreet. HR—Ona 2 (5). SB—Reed. CS—Orozco.

Corpus Christi IP H R ER BB SO

Valdez L, 0-1 1.2 2 3 3 3 1

McKee 2.1 2 0 0 3 2

Hernandez-Urquidy 4.0 6 3 3 0 4

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Lawson W, 1-1 5.0 4 1 1 2 7

Munoz 1.0 1 0 0 1 3

Ramirez S, 1 3.0 1 2 2 3 4

WP—McKee, Ramirez. T—3:03. Attn.—7,067.