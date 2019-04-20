Now that the Amarillo Bulls have shown that they can do it on the road, they have one last chance to show they can do it at home.

The Bulls scored the first four goals against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays in game four of their North American Hockey League South Division semifinal series on the road Friday night. That was enough to spark a 5-2 victory that tied the series at 2-2 and brought it back to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum.

Amarillo and Corpus Christi will face off in the decisive game five Monday at 7 p.m. In the previous two games in Amarillo, the Ice Rays won both 6-5.

Home ice advantage has meant nothing in this series, as the Bulls won their first game in overtime at Corpus Christi on Thursday before winning decisively on Friday to tie the series.

Jason Brancheau and Gabriel Seger scored for the Bulls only 12 seconds apart early in the first period for a 2-0 lead. Alex Peterson and Matt Allen then scored in quick succession in the first half of the second period to essentially put the game out of reach.