The Stephenville Yellow Jackets dropped a 6-4 decision to Brownwood in District-7-4A baseball play Tuesday evening at home.

The loss moved the Jackets to 3-3 in district and 17-6-1 overall.

Brownwood leads the five-team alignment at 5-0. Glen Rose is second with a 4-1 mark. Godley, 2-4, is fourth behind SHS, and Mineral Wells is fifth at 0-6.

For the Yellow Jackets Tuesday, John-Rex Haile and Cody Storrs had two hits each. Teammates Trevor Easter and Tyeler Reed had one double apiece.

Trace Morrison, Reed and Storrs each drove in one run.

The Lions, who out-hit SHS 8-7, trailed 1-0 after the bottom of the first inning but went on top 3-1 in the top of the third.

After the Jackets cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of that frame, the Lions added one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Stephenville added its final two runs in the sixth.

Caleb Smith was the starting pitcher for SHS and gave up six runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out two and walked only one.

Daniel Luna pitched two innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three.

The Jackets were scheduled to play Thursday night at home against Ranger Junior College (7 p.m.). Their next district clash will be April 23 at Mineral Wells.