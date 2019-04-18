A Tarleton head coach will take a pie in the face for a good cause later this month as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is collecting money for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The athletic team that collects the most money will win the right to pie their head coach in the face at the annual Athletic Picnic on April 29.

Last year, Tarleton Cross Country and Track and Field coach Pat Ponder received the right to wear the pie.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can reach out to the SAAC representative of the respective program, which includes:

Marc Martinez of Texan Football

Kaleigh Conger of Women's Volleyball

Mackenzie Hailey of Women's Basketball

Isaiah Boling of Men's Basketball

Zach Svensson of Baseball

Jordan Withrow of Softball

Kyle Doty of Cross Country

Jasmine McQuirter of Track and Field

Sophie Caldon of Women's Golf

Nathalie Ulander of Women's Tennis

Katie Boese of Cheer

All proceeds will benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.