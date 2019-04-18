A Tarleton head coach will take a pie in the face for a good cause later this month as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is collecting money for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The athletic team that collects the most money will win the right to pie their head coach in the face at the annual Athletic Picnic on April 29.
Last year, Tarleton Cross Country and Track and Field coach Pat Ponder received the right to wear the pie.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can reach out to the SAAC representative of the respective program, which includes:
Marc Martinez of Texan Football
Kaleigh Conger of Women's Volleyball
Mackenzie Hailey of Women's Basketball
Isaiah Boling of Men's Basketball
Zach Svensson of Baseball
Jordan Withrow of Softball
Kyle Doty of Cross Country
Jasmine McQuirter of Track and Field
Sophie Caldon of Women's Golf
Nathalie Ulander of Women's Tennis
Katie Boese of Cheer
All proceeds will benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.