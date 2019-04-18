The Stephenville Honeybees captured their second girls state soccer championship in three years Thursday with a 2-0 triumph over Liberty Hill in the UIL state tournament in Georgetown.

Junior Ciara Johnston, the team's leading scorer, scored both goals on headers, off assists from Haleigh Beam.

Coach Casey Weil, who also led the Bees to their first state soccer title in 2017 but fell short in the playoffs last year said, "I knew they were hungry. I could tell at the beginning of the year they were different. They're all coachable and they're all a blessing, and I thank them for that." ‘

Johnston received the award for being the Most Valuable Player for the two-day 4A girls tournament. It was the final game for 10 SHS senior players -- Alyssa Northcutt, Reagan Henry, Jasmene DeLaCerda, Jade Pepau, Cody Hawks, Madelyn Heupel, Emily Kirbo, Alex Cameron, Victoria Monrreal and Hailey Contreras.

SHS finished with a 25-1-2 record, while Liberty was 24-3-2.