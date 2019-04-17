GEORGETOWN — Stephenville’s girls soccer team will get a chance to claim a second state championship in the past three years after dispatching Lumberton 5-1 in a Class 4A state semifinal Wednesday at Birkelbach Field.

The Honeybees, who won the Class 4A title in 2017, will face either Liberty Hill or Melissa, who play in the second Class 4A semifinal Wednesday afternoon.

The Class 4A girls title game is scheduled for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Birkelbach Field.

Stephenville (24-1-2), which has set a new single-season school record with 151 goals, wasted little time in pressing the attack. The Bees created two quick corner kicks in the first five minutes, and an unmarked Claire Choate made the second one pay off when she hammered home a shot from the back post.

Moments later, Choate struck again when she poked home a nifty cross from Gracie Bales to give Stephenville a 2-0 lead just seven minutes into the match.