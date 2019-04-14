The Stephenville Honeybees are back on the hunt for their second state championship win.

The opponent and the starting time for the Stephenville Honeybees' Class 4A state semifinal playoff game at Georgetown High School have been set.

SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack announced that the Region I champion Bees will play Lumberton at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17. Lumberton defeated Lorena 1-0 Saturday to win the Region III title.

The Bees (pictured Saturday with the regional trophy and their banner) advanced with its 6-0 victory over Castleberry.

On the other side of the 4A girls state tournament bracket, Region II champion Melissa will take on Region IV winner Liberty Hill in the 1:30 p.m. semifinal game Wednesday.

The winners of those two semifinal games will play in the state championship game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, also at Georgetown High School.

The Honeybees are seeking their second state title in three years, having won their first-ever soccer state title in 2017.

Melissa advanced with a win over Spring Hill in the regional semifinals. Spring Hill had defeated Midlothian Heritage - the team that eliminated the Bees in last year's playoffs and was ranked No. 1 in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association 4A state rankings. SHS was No. 8 in that poll and Lumberton was tied for 10th. The Bees held the No. 1 spot in the most recent state rankings posted online by MaxPreps.