Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region standings last weekend with a stellar outing at the Western Texas College Rodeo in Snyder.

Tarleton, led by tie-down roping champion Haven Meged and runner-up Wyatt Williams, collected 820 points to move from third place to the top of the regional leaderboard and in the catbird seat for a College National Finals Rodeo invitation.

Meged put together a two-run time of 15.8 seconds, tops in both the first round and the finals. Williams was just over two seconds behind for second place in the event.

Defending national champion saddle bronc rider Tyler Berghuis took fourth at Snyder, earning 152 points on two rides. Teammate Wyatt Johnson was second in the event, racking up a combined 158.5.

Meged and Zach Kraus joined forces in team roping for the average title at WTC with 11.5 seconds on two steers. Jhett Trenary and his partner, Stefan Ramone from South Plains College, tied for second with their two-run 12.1, and Tarleton’s Zach Varian, heeling for Weatherford College’s Scott Martell, flashed a 13.3, good for fourth place.

Rhett Fanning, Jake Barnes and Jake Burwash were three of five Tarleton qualifiers to the short round in saddle bronc riding to end up third, fourth and fifth, respectively, while steer wrestlers Jace Allen and Tyler Muth, tie-down ropers Allen and Zane Patterson; and bareback rider Bodee Lammers all represented Tarleton in the finals.

The region-leading Tarleton women finished sixth in Snyder behind a 14.8, third-place goat tying effort from Abby Medlin, a fifth in the all-around race by Rickie Engesser; a fifth from breakaway roper Simone Park; and Maddy Dickens’ fifth-place on identical 13.98 runs in barrel racing.

Kelsey Graf, Mary Risse, Hadley Butler and Lariat Larner also qualified for the short round in goat tying for Tarleton.

Both Tarleton teams have little time to rest as they head to Big Spring this weekend for the Howard County College Rodeo. They wind up the regular season April 25-27 at home in the Tarleton Stampede