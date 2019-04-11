GLEN ROSE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets rallied to score two runs in the top of the seventh inning but could do no more damage against Glen Rose in a 5-4 loss in a key District 7-4A baseball battle Tuesday night.

The Jackets and the Tigers entered the game tied for second place behind 4-0 Brownwood in the district standings. The loss sent the Jackets into third place at 2-2, while the Tigers are 3-1.

The second half of district play is scheduled to start Friday, April 12, with Stephenville taking on Godley on the road (varsity at 7 p.m.). The Jackets’ next game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at home against Brownwood.

The 16-5-1 Jackets out-hit the Tigers, 7-6, getting a 3-for-3 hitting performance from Trace Morrison. Three of the SHS hits went for extra bases, while all of the Tigers’ hits were singles.

SHS fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The Tigers added three more runs in the third for a 5-0 lead, with help from three consecutive walks, a run-scoring single and an infield error.

The Jackets struck for two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Derek Gifford doubled, and Gabe Moore unloaded a two-run home run over the wall in left field to cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Jackets’ bats warmed up again at Tyeler Reed had a leadoff single and one out later Trace Morrison singled. Pinch hitter Anthony Wehnert drove in both baserunners with a double off of the right-center-field wall, but Glen Rose pitcher Jadon Harper closed out the rally to end the game.

SHS senior pitcher Mason Castleberry started the game and gave up only two hits as he worked 2-2/3 innings before Caleb Smith pitched 3-1/3 in relief.

Castleberry allowed five runs, but only one was earned, struck out two and walked five. Smith allowed four hits and struck out three in his no-hit stint, with no walks.