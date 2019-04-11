The Stephenville Honeybees were out-slugged Tuesday at home on McCleskey field in a 13-7 District 7-4A softball loss to Glen Rose.

The Honeybees, 8-18 overall, slipped to 1-5 in district play as Tatum Stegint went off at the plate for the Lady Tigers with two home runs, driving in five runs.

Jessica Ebeling drove in a pair of runs for the Honeybees, going 2-for-3 including a double. Teammate Katie McIrvin and Madison Gilder also were 2-for-3, and one of Gilder’s hits was a double. Kaida Tomlinson also had two hits, in four at-bats. Skye Gaitan had a double in four at-bats.

The Lady Tigers out-hit SHS 12-9, and the Bees helped them out with four fielding errors.

Glen Rose pounced for four runs in the top of the first inning, but the Honeybees cut the deficit to 4-2 with a pair in the bottom half of the frame.

But the Lady Tigers continued to pile on runs, picking up two in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth before SHS could score again.

The Bees recorded one run in the bottom of the fifth and three in the sixth.

Glen Rose responded with one more run in the sixth before the Honeybees recorded their final tally in the seventh.

Bianka Garcia, the starting pitcher, took the loss for SHS. She gave up only four hits in three innings, but allowed eight runs (five earned) while striking out two and walking three.

Gaitan pitched the final four frames and gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits. She struck out four and walked none.