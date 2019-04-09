Westlake’s girls team dominated the District 25-6A track and field meet April 2-3 at Del Valle High School, racking up 188 points while winning the team title and sending 17 individuals and three relay teams to the area meet next week in San Antonio

Lake Travis’ girls team finished a distant second with 117 points.

Sophomore Elina Mettaelae paced the Chaps by winning gold in the 400-meter run in 59.42 seconds and the 800 run in 2:20.11. Laura Laboon added a gold medal in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.48, while Alexis Torns won the 200 in 26.28.

Other Westlake girls qualifiers include Cassidy Beard (fourth, 3,200, 11:28.20), Camille Griffin (third, 100, 13.04), Elina Mettaelae (first, 400, 59.42, first, 800, 2:20.11), Annie Huang (third, 400, 1:01.39), Abby George (second, 800, 2;21.76), Elise Smoot (third, 800, 2;22.23; second, 1,600, 5:18.27), Ashlee Pantaze (second, 100 hurdles, 16.92, second, 300 hurdles, 47.40), Laboon (fourth, 100 hurdles, 17.36, 400 relay team (second, 49.90), 800 relay team (third, 1:48.06), 1,600 relay team (first, 4:03.32), Torns (third, triple jump, 36-08.00), Anagha Pashilkar (fourth, triple jump, 34-05.00), Brooke Brockman (second, shot put, 34-07.75) and Duncan Kennedy (third, shot put, 33-05.50)

The Lake Travis girls qualifiers include Lauren French (second, 200, 26.72), Taylor Rioux (second, 400, 1:00.01; third, long jump, 16-07.00), Price Janecek (fourth, 400, 1:01.45), 400 relay team (first, 49.45), 800 relay team (second, 1:48.01), 1,600 relay team (second, 4:05.10), Yvette El-Hage (fourth, high jump, 5-02.00; second, long jump, 16-07.25), Raevan Boswell (fourth, long jump, 16-05.00), Ingrid Zavel (first, pole vault, 10-06.00) and Emma Johnson (third, pole vault, 10-0).

The Lake Travis boys contingent was almost as dominant as the Westlake girls while tallying 166 points to win the team title. Bowie finished second with 116 points, and Westlake placed third with 87 points.

Senior distance runner Jarrod Horan won two golds for Lake Travis, including winning times of 4:31.95 in the 1,600 and 9:43.23 in the 3,200. Sophomore Jacob Tracey also added a pair of gold medals in the discus and shot put with tosses of 160 and 58.05 feet, respectively.

Other Lake Travis boys qualifiers include Copeland Gothard (second, 200, 23.01), Conley Thierry (fourth, 400, 51.71), Jack Finnigan (third, 800, 2:01.17), Charley Eagle (third, 1600, 4;34.43; third, 3200, 9:44.68), Preston Perkins (second, 300 hurdles, 40.47), 800 relay (first, 1:31.03), 1,600 relay (second, 3:28.63), Nicholas Holmes (second, long jump, 21-04.00), Max Foit (third, long jump, 20-10.00), Jack Mann (first, pole vault, 14-0), Zachary Winovich (third, pole vault, 12-06.00), Zach Davis (second, shot put, 148-00) and AJ Pina (fourth, shot put, 43.09.50).

Westlake’s Mason Mangum, a wide receiver for the Chaps’ football team who recently committed to Arkansas, had a stellar meet while winning gold in the 110 hurdles (15.24), the 300 hurdles (40.13) and the long jump (23-07.00).

Other Westlake boys qualifiers include senior Chris Vescovo (first, 400, 50.81; second, 800, 2:01.15), the 800 relay team (fourth, 1:32.81), 1,600 relay (third, 3;28.68), Cameron George (fourth, pole vault, 12-0) and Bobby Duncam (third, shot put, 48-09.50)

The top four finishers advanced to the area meet April 17-18 in San Antonio.