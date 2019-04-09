Tarleton has two very big home series remaining this season and the first one goes down at the Softball Complex this weekend against Texas A&M-Commerce. Meanwhile, the Tarleton Baseball, Tennis and Track and Field teams will continue their seasons on the road.

Tarleton Softball comes into the weekend having won 14 of their last 16 games and are back in the NFCA national top-25 poll.

The TexAnns are currently in fourth place in the Lone Star Conference standings with an overall record 30-9 and 14-7 in Lone Star Conference play while the Lions come into the weekend with a record of 33-9 and 19-5 in LSC action. The series is set to begin on Friday at 6 p.m. in Stephenville and will be broadcast on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers.

Georgia Capell and Jordan Withrow are currently in hot pursuit of two of Tarleton's most illustrious records. Capell, a sophomore from Midlothian, is already closing in on the all-time home run record. She has crushed her way into sole possession of second place with 32 career long balls and is closing in on Arianna Rodriguez's all-time mark (41). Meanwhile, Withrow has also moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time strikeout list (496) and is currently looking to surpass Carla Geeslin (521) as the Tarleton strikeout leader.

Capell is also ranked in the national top 10 of five different statistical categories - including No. 2 in RBI (52), No. 7 in RBI per game (1.33), No. 3 in home runs per game (0.38) and No. 4 in total bases (106). She is also the national leader in home runs with 15. Jordan Withrow is also ranked No. 7 in the nation with seven shutouts.

Tarleton Baseball will head to Canyon this weekend for its second consecutive league road series.

The Texans salvaged the final game of the series at Texas A&M-Kingsville last weekend behind a combined shutout from Connor Flanagan, Zach Svensson and Jon Law to beat the Javelinas 4-0. Tarleton is in sixth place in the LSC standings after three weeks of league play while West Texas A&M is tied for second with Kingsville. The series in Canyon will begin Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Tarleton Tennis will return to action for the first time in over a week when the TexAnns head to Pueblo, Colorado for three regional matches against RMAC foes. The TexAnns will play Colorado Mesa Friday at 9:30 a.m. and then Colorado State-Pueblo at 2 p.m. before closing out the road trip on Saturday against Metro State at 10 a.m.

Tarleton Track and Field will go back to Commerce this weekend for the second time this outdoor season on Saturday to compete in the East Texas Invitational. The Texans and TexAnns combined for 10 medals at last weekend's David Noble Relays in San Angelo.

GAMES

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Softball vs Texas A&M-Commerce in Stephenville at 6 p.m.

Baseball at West Texas A&M in Canyon at 6:30 p.m.

Tennis vs Colorado Mesa in Pueblo, CO at 9:30 a.m. (CT)

Tennis vs Colorado State-Pueblo in Pueblo, CO at 2 p.m. (CT)

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Softball vs Texas A&M-Commerce (DH) in Stephenville at 1 p.m.

Baseball at West Texas A&M (DH) in Canyon at 4 p.m.

Track and Field at East Texas Invitational in Commerce

Tennis vs Metro State in Pueblo, CO at 10 a.m. (CT)

Bobby Fox Memorial Golf Tournament in Granbury

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Baseball at West Texas A&M in Canyon at 1 p.m.