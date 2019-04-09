Three Stephenville High School tennis players will be alternates for the Region I-4A tournament that will be played April 18-19.

Dylan Jones earned third place for the boys singles alternate spot for the Yellow Jackets, while teammates Ryan Donham and Colby Dodson also gained alternate status in boys doubles by taking third place in the District 7-4A tournament Saturday in Brownwood.

“We played stout competition and left it all out on the court,” SHS first-year tennis coach Chelsea Goff stated. “(I am) very proud of our team. (There are) good things to come. We’re only graduating two senior boys (Gage Wells and Dodson).”

Jones is a sophomore, and Donham is a junior.

The Jackets scored enough points to take third place in the overall boys team standings.

Jones defeated Alex Smith of Brownwood, 6-1, 6-2, in the third-place match.

Donham and Dodson posted a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Osborne and Simons of Glen Rose in the third-place doubles match.

Jones won his first singles match but fell to Mo Goff of Brownwood in the second round.

Donham and Dodson defeated a Mineral Wells team in the first round of doubles, 6-1, 6-0, before losing to a Brownwood team, 6-2, 6-1.

Glen Rose senior Harrison Hawkins won the district boys singles championship for a third consecutive year. Scull and Bautista of Brownwood won the boys doubles, while Renfroe and Uvalle of Brownwood took the girls doubles crown. Brownwood also won the mixed doubles with Hinojosa and Barberie.

McKenzie Adkins of Brownwood won the girls singles title.

The Region I-4A tournament will be played at McLeod Tennis Complex on the Texas Tech campus in Lubbock.