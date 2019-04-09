In terms of what was provided on the field, fans got their money's worth when the Amarillo Sod Poodles made their debut at Hodgetown.

That's to say, the 7,175 in attendance got more baseball than they paid for Monday night in the franchise's home debut. But the right team didn't win.

The Sod Poodles and Midland RockHounds went to 10 innings and provided plenty of excitement in the new venue. But the RockHounds spoiled the Sod Poodles local debut as a Class AA Texas League team with five runs in the top of the 10th inning to send the Poodles home with a 9-4 defeat.

Midland started the inning with a runner on second as per minor league extra inning rules. With one out, Luis Barrera singled home Kevin Merrell to make it 5-4, and that was all the RockHounds needed.

But they weren't finished hitting Amarillo reliever David Bednar, whose rough night concluded yet another stellar outing for Amarillo's bullpen. Anthony Miller doubled to deep left center to bring home another run, then Greg Deichmann provided the icing on the cake with a three-run shot to make it 9-4.

The Sod Poodles (1-4) didn't put a runner on base of their own accord in the bottom half of the 10th.

Amarillo's Buddy Reed was responsible for the first run in Hodgetown history in exciting fashion, as he hit solo home run in the bottom of the third just inside the right field line for a 1-0 lead.

But that didn't last long. Midland mounted a two-out rally in the top of the next inning as Greg Deichmann's single up the middle drove in Mikey White to tie it. The next batter, Jonah Keim, hit a line drive homer to right-center to give the RockHounds a 3-1 lead.

Midland led 4-1 as the Poodles clawed back in the fourth. Brad Zunica led off the inning with a homer to right, his third in only five games, and Peter VanGansen later singled home Edward Olivares to cut it to 4-3.

Amarillo tied it in the sixth on a two-out solo homer by Jorge Ona to make it 4-4, the third solo homer of the game for the Sod Poodles.

The game was tied in the bottom of the ninth when the Sod Poodles had a chance to win it. Zunica drew a walk to lead off the frame and was replaced by pinch runner Chris Baker, who went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Olivares.

Van Gansen then singled sharply to right field and Baker tried to score, but was thrown out by Deichmann for the second out, and the game went to extra innings.

NOTES: Prior to the game infielder Baker was called up from extended spring training. Baker takes the place of second baseman Matt Batten, who was called up to Class AAA El Paso.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles are scheduled to send left-hander Adrian Morejon (0-1, 9.00 ERA) to the hill against Midland right-hander Brian Howard (0-0, 1.80).

RockHounds 9, Sod Poodles 4, 10 innings

Midland;000;310;000;5;—;9;14;0

Amarillo;001;021;000;—;4;11;0

Matt Milburn, Norge Ruiz (6), John Gorman (8), Kyle Finnegan (10) and Jonah Keim. Reggie Lawson, Tyler Higgins (6), Trevor Megill (8), David Bednar (10) and Luis Torrens. W—Gorman . L—Bednar 0-1. 2B—Midland: Nate Mondou, Anthony Miller. Amarillo: Edward Olivares. HR—Midland: Greg Deichmann, Keim. Amarillo: Buddy Reed, Jorge Ona, Brad Zunica. Records: Midland 2-2, Amarillo 1-4.