The Stephenville High School Bass Club competed in the West/Metroplex Regional Tournament on Saturday at Lake Lewisville.

Stephenville had seven teams competing and advanced three to the State Tournament that will be held May 11-12 at Cedar Creek Lake near Malakoff.

Here are the results:

Hunter Mayo and Caden Cowan — Two fish for a total of 4.38l lbs - finishing in 65th place.

Kreed Averhoff and Jordan Kalsbeek — Two fish for a total of 5.28 lbs - finishing in 58th place.

Trevor and Clayton Easter — Four fish for a total of 9.72 lbs - finishing 20th place and received gift cards from Academy.

There were a total of 201 teams fishing at the Regional Tournament. The top 40 percent of teams advanced to state.

The public is invited to support the Bass Club and other area youths at a wild game dinner and auction at City Limits on Friday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.