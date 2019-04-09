The Stephenville Honeybees couldn’t overcome a crucial nine-run second inning Friday in a 9-5 road loss to Mineral Wells.

Stephenville was only out-hit by an 11-10 margin, but managed to score just two runs in the top of the fourth inning and three in the fifth.

SHS moved to 1-3 in district play, and 8-17 overall.

Bianka Garcia took the loss as the starting pitcher for SHS, but at the plate she drove in three runs while going 2-for-3.

The Lady Rams’ big second inning featured two doubles and three singles as they built their 9-0 lead.

Coach Rus Mayes’ Honeybees notched three runs in the fifth inning to close the gap, benefitting from singles by Garcia and Skye Gaitan.

Kaida Tomlinson, Madison Gilder and Jessica Ebeling recorded two hits apiece for SHS. Gilder had a double and a single, and Mallory Gunter also had a base hit. Ebeling scored twice.

In 1-1/3 innings, Garcia allowed all nine runs (eight earned) while striking out one and walking one.

Gaitan pitched the final 4-2/3 innings, allowing no runs on three hits. She struck out one and walked none.

The Honeybees were scheduled to play Tuesday at home (SPARD Night) against Glen Rose (6:30 p.m. varsity start). Next, they will be on the road tackling Godley on Friday at 6:30 p.m.