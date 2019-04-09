Tyeler Reed drove in three runs and the state-ranked Stephenville Yellow Jackets put together two four-run innings Friday on the way to a 10-1 road victory over Brownwood to keep them in a tie for second place in the District 7-4A baseball standings.

Coach Justin Swenson’s Jackets improved to 2-1 in district as they remained in a tie with Glen Rose behind district leader Brownwood’s 3-0 mark. Godley is currently in fourth place at 1-2 and Mineral Wells is 0-4 and 7-10 overall.

The 16-5-1 Jackets dropped out of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 4A state rankings after being ranked No. 9 the previous week.

Daniel Luna started on the mound and got the victory, allowing just three hits while striking out a dozen Lions while walking none in six innings.

Reed went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, and scored two runs.

Derek Gifford was 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Luna had two hits in four at-bats for SHS. Gabe Moore, Anthony Wehnert, Cade Dunavant, Gifford and Luna drove in one run each. Dunavant and Luna each had a double, and teammate Kendal Storrs scored three runs.

Caleb Smith pitched one hitless inning in relief to wrap up the win.

The Jackets gained a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before adding four in the third to go up 6-0.

The Rams picked up their lone run in the fourth, but SHS tacked on its second four-run frame in the fifth.

Both teams were charged with three errors.

The Jackets are scheduled to play at Glen Rose on Tuesday (varsity at 7 p.m.).

Their next game will be Friday with a 7 p.m. start.