With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Texas Tech junior Brian Klein started his at-bat with a moment of clarity.

“I was praying the whole time just trying to stay calm, just another at-bat. Just trying to have fun, see the pitch and hit it,” he said.

Klein proved why he’s one of the Red Raider’s RBI leaders by recording a walk-off, RBI single to give Texas Tech a 5-4 win over Kansas in a Big 12 Conference game Friday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

With the triumph, Texas Tech (20-8, 4-3) is one game away from winning the series against Kansas (15-14, 1-6).

The Red Raiders put themselves in the advantageous position thanks to solid hitting from Gabe Holt, who led off the ninth with a single before Josh Jung was intentionally walked two batters later. Dylan Neuse then drew a one-out walk to give Klein a chance at late-game heroics.

“Those guys set it up and it just happened to be me in the right spot to hit that last run,” Klein said of Holt, Jung and Neuse.

The Jayhawks brought in reliever Daniel Hegarty ahead of Klein’s at-bat, but the new pitcher was unable to fool Klein who hit a slider into right field to plate Holt and send the crowd home happy.

“He’s putting the bat on the ball when some guys are in scoring position and some guys are getting on in front of him and he’s getting a lot of opportunities,” Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock said of Klein. “He came through really big right there. That was a big swing. That’s a big momentum deal if we don’t get it done.”

The opportunity came on the heels of the Red Raiders erasing a 4-0 deficit that lasted 5 1/2 innings.

Even with the deficit, Tadlock never had any doubts about his team’s ability to come back after seeing Texas Tech accomplish the feat several time earlier in the season.

In the sixth inning, the Red Raiders plated three runs to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Texas Tech tied up the game at 4-4 after Braxton Fulford grounded out to shortstop and allowed Cameron Warren to cross the plate with one out.

“I tell you what: I’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys. We’ve got a bunch that’s going to keep playing,” he said. “When you’re down four, it’s not great. You’re going to have to build an inning and we were able to do that.”

What's next

Texas Tech and Kansas are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.