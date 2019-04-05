The Stephenville Yellow Jackets are advancing to the Class 4A boys regional golf tournament after placing second with a team total of 696 in the two-day District 7-4A tournament held at Weatherford’s Canyon West Golf Course.

In addition, two members of the SHS Honeybees golf team qualified to compete in the girls regional event, which is set for April 22-23 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock. Alee Mainord and Kylie Roberts of SHS made it as medalists by finishing as the top two individual golfers who were not on regional-qualifying teams.

As a team, the Honeybees placed third among the girls — one spot short of being regional qualifiers.

Mainord’s two-day total score was 165, while Roberts finished at 189.

For the SHS boys, Grayson Traweek led the way with a 153 total. Hunter Rudloff was next at 157, followed by Denton Heller at 184, Hudson Haile with 206, and Cole Stanley at 212.

The all-district teams — featuring the players who placed in the top 10 individuals — included Mainord (second place) and Roberts (fifth) among the girls, along with SHS boys Traweek (third), Rudloff (seventh) and Heller (seventh).

The Class 4A girls golfers who qualify for the state tournament will compete May 13-14 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. The boys Class 4A state tournament is set for the same location, but will be held May 20-21.