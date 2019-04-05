MINERAL WELLS — Both in second place after Wednesday’s first day of the District 7-4A track and field meet, the Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions soared back to capture team championships on Thursday.

The Lady Lions finished with 272 points, easily outdistancing the 181 of runner-up Stephenville, while the Lions amassed 188 points to second-place Stephenville’s 145. Brownwood clinched a combined 49 berths in the 7/8-4A area meet — reserved for the top four finishers in each event — which will be held April 17 in Springtown.

The Lady Lions collected 25 medals among their 30 area berths — 13 gold, six silver and six bronze. The Lions brought home 16 medals out of their 19 area qualifiers — 10 gold, three silver and three bronze.

District champions for the Lady Lions were Aleyia Cotton, who won the long jump (17-9.5), 200 meters (25.95) and 400 meters (58.51); Izzy Lawrence, who won the 3200 meters (12.12.82) and 1600 meters (5:30.21); Trinity Buitron, who won the 300-meter hurdles (46.07) and 100-meter hurdles (15.64); Tessa Goodwin in the high jump (5-0); Kylie Morris in the triple jump (35-11.75); Kenya Barnes in the discus (127-8); Alex Fowler in the 800 meters (2:29.31); the 4x400 relay of Alyssa Couey, Alex Fowler, Davalynn Monroe and Cotton (4:05.41); and the 4x100 relay of Buitron, Morris, Lakyn Ratliff and Davalynn Monroe (50.11).

Claiming district titles for the Lions were A.J. McCarty in the triple jump (44-5.25), long jump (22-6) and 400 meters (50.89); Tommy Bowden in the 300-meter hurdles (41.22) and 110-meter hurdles (15.31); Braden Jetton in the 200 meters (22.55); Royshad Henderson in the 100 meters (11.47); Isyah Campos in the 3200 meters (11:06.9); the 4x200 relay of Jetton, Khyren Deal, Henderson and McCarty (1:29.09); and the 4x100 relay of Bowden, Jetton, Deal and McCarty (43.04).

Runner-up efforts for the Lady Lions belonged to Lawrence in the 800 meters (2:33.52), Ratliff in the 100 meters (13.14), Buitron in the pole vault (10-6), Barnes in the shot put (34-11), Darby Crysler in the 1600 meters (5:36.18), and the 4x200 relay of Kynslee Walker, Morris, Kylie Wooten and Ratliff (1:50.15).

Coming in second for the Lions were Campos in the 1600 meters (4:55.87), Deal in the 200 meters (23.23), and Cade Jetton in the 100 meters.

Third-place efforts on the girls side were turned in by Morris in the 100 meters (13.21), Couey in the 400 meters (1:00.7), Goodwin in the 300-meter hurdles (48.92), Crysler in the 3200 meters (12.30.41), Naysa Leach in the 800 meters (2:34.82), and Aleia Burkett in the discus (105-1).

Placing third for the boys were Deal in the triple jump (42-9.25), Jayron Anglin in the 400 meters (51.6) and Cade Jetton in the 200 meters (23.64).

Securing area berths in fourth place for the Lady Lions were Walker in the 400 meters (1:03.83), Monroe in the 200 meters (27.16), Caroline Cloy in the 300-meter hurdles (16.75), Ashlyn Storm in the 100 meters (13.23), and Jaylen Savage in the high jump (4-10).

Locking up their area spots with fourth-place efforts for the Lions were Major Bowden in the 300-meter hurdles (44.0), Michael Felts in the 800 meters (2:12.19) and the 4x400 relay of Anglin, Henderson, Grayson Swanzy and Cooper Swanzy (3:34.44).

For the Lady Lions, coming in fifth were Alyssa Preston in the shot put (33-3.75), Audrey Boren in the 3200 meters (13.05.75), and Cloy in the 300-meter hurdles (52.06), while sixth-place efforts belonged to Leach in the 1600 meters (5:53.74), Storm in the long jump (16-0.5), Couey in the high jump (J4-10) and Caitlyn Tucker in the pole vault (7-6).

The Lions received fifth-place performances from Felts in the 1600 meters (5:12.99), Grayson Swanzy in the 400 meters (54.77) and Major Bowden in both the 100 meters (11.73) and long jump (20-0.5), while Cooper Swanzy finished sixth in the 800 meters (2:15.8) as did Grayson Swanzy in the long jump (19-4).