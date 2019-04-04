Henderson Junior High School competed this week in the Quad County District track meet and three athletes broke Quad County District records.

Kallyn McKinney threw a 36' 9 1/2" in the shot put and broke the 7th grade Quad County record of 36' 3" set back in 2013.

She also broke a Stephenville HJH Honeybee Record set in 2017.

Crece Brister threw 119' 9" to win first place and broke a 7th grade Quad County record set in 2018.

Ryder Lambert won first place in the High Jump with a 5'10" and tied the 8th grade boys record set in 2017.