WOLFFORTH — Torrey Hogan and Maya Mongelli combined for a no-hitter as the Lady Tigers dominated the Lady Rebels in game one of a District 2-6A doubleheader on Tuesday.

Angelica Abila drove in four runs with a home run and two other hits, while Claudia Kerr, Qo’be Harvest and Jacie Woods also homered in a 26-0 victory in the first contest.

In game two, the Tigers continued the home run barrage with Abila, Hogan, Kerr and Erin Boles all hitting home runs in the 18-0 run-rule, five-inning win.

Frenship (23-6) will be on the road Friday against Odessa Permian.

MONTEREY 10, CORONADO 9

Tatiana Trotter’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Lady Plainsmen a District 3-5A win Tuesday night over Coronado.

Megan Holland Alijah Rivera hit consecutive home runs in the top of the seventh inning to give Coronado a 9-8 lead before the Lady Plainsmen staged their comeback.

Jade Montoya also homered for Coronado, while Claire Decker, Aleighsha Hernandez and Tish Willliams hit home runs for Monterey.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 9, RANDALL 0

AMARILLO — The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates increased its win streak to five games with the shutout victory over the Randall Lady Raiders.

Lubbock-Cooper (15-15) plays host to Lubbock High at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (HS) 19, MIDLAND CHRISTIAN 3

MIDLAND — Haley Brewer notched three RBI as Lubbock Christian topped Midland Christian 19-3.

The Lady Eagles notched 20 hits, which included 10 doubles, in the victory.

Brewer also had a strong night in the circle, tallying nine strikeouts and the win after going five innings.

Lubbock Christian (9-4 overall) hosts Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. April.

LEVELLAND 9, HEREFORD 8

LEVELLAND — Levelland scored a late run in the seventh inning to help it edge Hereford 9-8 in a District 3-4A home game.

Jessica Ureste hit a home run and had two of the Lady Whitefaces’ 10 hits. She also took the loss in the circle.

Hereford (11-14-1) takes on Estacado at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Lubbock.

RALLS 15, HALE CENTER 2

RALLS — The Lady Jackrabbits held the Hale Center Lady Owls to one inning of scoring in the 15-2 victory on Tuesday in Ralls. Kenley Yocom hit a home run, while MaKendall Smith tripled to help the Lady Jackrabbits’ winning effort.

Yocom also pocketed the win on the mound, striking out 10 batters and walking two while giving up five hits.

Ralls (10-9) travels to Lockney for an 11 a.m. contest Saturday and Hale Center plays host to Crosbyton at 11 a.m.

SEAGRAVES 8, WESTBROOK 6 (DH)

WESTBROOK — The Seagraves Lady Eagles broke a 4-all tie with four runs in the fifth inning to beat the Westbrook Lady Wildcats, 8-6, on Tuesday.

Kadence Esparza earned the win with the help of 11 strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader.

The second game was not available by the Avalanche-Journal's press deadline.

Seagraves goes home to play Tahoka at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

MULESHOE 11, CANADIAN 7

MULESHOE — Muleshoe dealt Canadian an 11-7 loss in District 1-3A action Tuesday.

Clarissa Rejino, who earned the win in the circle, hit a home run along with teammate Jillian Rojas for the Lady Mules who tallied 11 hits.

Muleshoe (11-12, 4-2 in District 1-3A) will play at Tulia at 10 a.m. Saturday.

FLOYDADA 13, LOCKNEY 6

FLOYDADA — Kylie Ricketts slugged a pair of home runs and the Lady Whirlwinds took a District 3-2A win Tuesday night.

Hannah Morales pitched a complete game and Erin Trevino added a two-run home run for Floydada (14-7 overall).

Reagan Nuncio took the loss for Lockney. Madai Chavira and Gabriella Cervantes each had two RBI for the Lady Horns.

Erin Trevino added a home run for the Lady Whirlwinds.

PLAINVIEW 23, AMARILLO PALO DURO 0

AMARILLO — The Lady Bulldogs put up 10 runs in the first inning and coasted to a District 3-5A road win Tuesday.

Mackenzie Ballard and Haley Pauda combined to shut down the Lady Dons’ offensive, with Ballard giving up no hits and only a pair of walks in four innings of work.

Jenna Sepeda’s two-run home run capped Plainview’s 10-run first inning.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-16-1) will take on Amarillo High on Friday at home.

BASEBALL

NEW DEAL 10, CROSBYTON 0

CROSBYTON — New Deal’s Layton Reed threw a no-hitter in the Lions’ five-inning run-rule win over the Chiefs in District 3-2A action Tuesday.

Jett Whitfield had a big day at the plate with a pair of triples and a double and drove in four runs for the Lions.

New Deal will return home on Saturday to face Olton, while Crosbyton will take on Hale Center on Saturday.

RANDALL 11, LUBBOCK HIGH 3

The Randall Raiders rolled to an 11-3 win over the Lubbock High Westerners in Lubbock.

Eian Schraer and Elijah Velasquez shared pitching duties to hold the Westerners to three runs on 10 hits in the game.

Velasquez then helped the Raiders’ offensive effort with a home run.

Jayden Mora took the loss on the hill, giving up eight runs on 11 hits while fanning four batters.

Randall (14-10) goes home to play Lubbock-Cooper at 5 p.m. Friday in Amarillo, while Lubbock High plays Lubbock-Cooper next Tuesday.

MIDLAND LEE 9, FRENSHIP 2

MIDLAND — Midland Lee toppled Frenship 9-2 in District 2-6A action.

Colton Anderson homered with Austin Phillips and Jacob Gutierrez both hitting doubles for the Tigers, who recorded five hits in the loss.

J.J. Melendez notched the seven-run victory for the Rebels (5-2 in district) on the strength of nine strikeouts while giving up two earned runs on five hits with three walks.

Frenship (16-7, 4-3 in District 2-6A) plays Amarillo High at noon Saturday in Wolfforth.

AMARILLO HIGH 20, CORONADO 12

The Mustangs gave up 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings as the Sandies pulled away for a District 3-5A win Tuesday night at Max O’Banion Field.

A pair of RBI singles by Charlie Robinson and Zach Swindall gave the Mustangs a 9-4 lead after four innings, but the Sandies erased the lead with six runs in the fifth inning and put up seven runs in the sixth.

Robinson, Landry Watson and Caden Hensley all had triples for Coronado in the loss.

Amarillo (9-1 in District 3-5A) won its ninth straight district game. Coronado (7-3 in 3-5A) will face Monterey at 7 p.m. Friday at Moegle Field.

BUSHLAND 8, TULIA 6

TULIA — The Bushland Falcons fended off the Tulia Hornets 8-6 to claim a 1-3A victory.

With the score tied at 6-6, the Falcons scored two runs in the seventh inning to pocket the narrow victory.

Isai Pacheco hit a home run as the Hornets converted nine hits into six runs.

Tulia (10-6) stays home to play Muleshoe at 10 a.m. Saturday.

CANYON 17, ESTACADO 7

CANYON — The Eagles remained unbeaten in District 3-4A play with a run-rule win over the Matadors Tuesday night.

Canyon (14-8-1, 5-0 in 3-4A) jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings, but the Matadors clawed back in the sixth with three runs, sparked by a Johnny Gomez two-RBI single to pull within 8-7. But the Eagles pulled away with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the run-rule win.

Estacado (13-8, 3-2 in District 3-4A) will take on Canyon again on Friday at home.