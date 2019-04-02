The state-ranked Stephenville Yellow Jackets lost for the first time in District 7-4A baseball Friday at Brownwood, 7-6 in eight innings. They then dropped a 6-4 non-district decision at Graham Saturday before getting back on the winning track Monday in an 11-3 win over Snyder.

Gabe Moore drove in four runs with a double and a triple while going 2-for-3 versus Snyder, in a game played at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Teammate Derek Gifford hit two triples and one double, drove in one run and scored four times while going 3-for-3.

Mason Castleberry started on the mound Monday and picked up the win, with no bases on balls and four strikeouts in six innings. He gave up all three runs but only two were earned. Daniel Luna worked the final inning without allowing a hit, while striking out two.

Cody Storrs and Tyeler Reed also recored two hits each for the Jackets.

Anthony Wehnert doubled and drove in two runs for the Jackets in the loss to Graham, while teammate Gabe Moore went 3-for-3 with a triple, and scored twice.

The Steers broke open a 4-4 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning for the winning margin.

Daniel Luna and Tyeler Reed also posted one hit each for SHS.

Kendal Storrs started on the mound for the Jackets and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Cade Dunavant followed with one inning of work, giving up two runs on one hit while striking out one and walking one.

Graham went ahead 3-0 in the top of the first inning before the Jackets cut it to 3-1 in the bottom half of the frame.

The Steers scored one in the third but the Jackets tied it with three in the fourth.

The Jackets out-hit the Steers 6-5, and both squads committed two errors.

In the loss to Brownwood, the Lions ended the game with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth.

Cody Storrs, Daniel Luna, Tyeler Reed and Trace Morrison drove in runs for the Jackets. Luna’s came on a solo home run. Morrison was 2-for4, and teammates Gage Graham, Moore, Reed and Cody Storrs each had a double.

Caleb Smith took the loss against Brownwood in relief after working the final 3-1/3 innings. He allowed two hits but only the one run in the eighth. Gifford pitched the first 3-1/3 and gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Luna pitched two-thirds of an inning and yielded one run on two hits.

The Jackets, who are now 15–51 on the season, are ninth in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 4A state rankings.

This Friday the Jackets will resume District 7-4A play, at Mineral Wells (varsity at 7 p.m.).