The Stephenville Honeybees were held to just one base hit Friday as they lost their District 7-4A softball contest 6-0 Friday at Brownwood, but the team’s next game was quite a turnaround.

In Monday’s non-district matchup at home at McCleskey Field against Benbrook, Kaida Tomlinson and Jessica Ebeling drove in two runs each and the Honeybees had nine hits in all. Ebeling was 2-for-3 with a double, and scored twice.

SHS led 1-0 at the end of the second inning, but added four in the third. That 4-0 lead stood up even though Benbrook struck for three runs in the top of the fourth.

The Honeybees’ bats stayed hot in the fourth, with four more runs, then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Skye Gaitan gave up just four hits in going the full seven innings and did not issue a base on balls. She allowed three runs, but all were unearned.

Madison Gilder, Brianka Garcia, Mallory Gunter and Kenzie Mayes also drove in runs for SHS.

SHS coach Rus Mayes said he is counting on the strong overall performance to give his team momentum going into the rest of their district games as they seek a playoff berth.

“We’re using this as a jump-start for the rest of district play,” Mayes said. “Any time you get a positive game, especially in front of your home crowd, it puts a pep in your step.”

The Honeybees,1-3 in district and 8-16 overall, will resume district play Friday at Mineral Wells (varsity at 6:30 p.m.).

In the loss to Brownwood, the Lady Tigers rang up one run in the bottom of the fifth, then added five more in the sixth.

Tomlinson picked up the one hit for the Honeybees, while Brownwood collected 10 hits including a double.

Garcia started and worked the full six innings for SHS. Of the six runs, only two were earned. She struck out four and walked three.