Fresh off a sweep of conference rival MSU Texas, Tarleton Softball is right back to work Tuesday afternoon with a crucial in-region showdown against Heartland Conference rival St. Mary's Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Stephenville. Then four Tarleton teams will hit the road this weekend for action.

Tarleton Softball continues to roll.

The TexAnns have won nine straight heading into tomorrow's doubleheader in Stephenville. Tarleton will play a pair against St. Mary's at 2 p.m. tomorrow and then hit the road this weekend for a three-game league series against UT Permian Basin in Odessa beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

Georgia Capell and Jordan Withrow are currently in hot pursuit of two of Tarleton's most illustrious records. Capell, a sophomore from Midlothian, is already closing in on the all-time home run record. She one home runs away from moving into a tie for second place with Samantha Swanda and Alicia Petersma (31). Meanwhile, Withrow has moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time strikeout list (479) and is currently looking to surpass Carla Geeslin (521) as the Tarleton strikeout leader.

Capell is also ranked in the national top 10 of five different statistical categories - including No. 2 in RBI (45), No. 3 in RBI per game (1.45), No. 3 in home runs (12), No. 6 in home runs per game (0.39) and No. 8 in total bases (86).

Tarleton Baseball gets back to business in Lone Star Conference action.

After taking last weekend off as a scheduled bye week, Tarleton will return to action this weekend with a road trip to Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Texans and Javelinas are scheduled for a four-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday night.

The women's golf team will head to Arizona for their final regular season tournament of the season. In a rare Friday-Saturday tournament, Tarleton will compete in Goodyear, Ariz. at the Western New Mexico Invitational.

Senior Casey Leatherman is currently the 59th-ranked individual in NCAA Division II by GolfStat.com.

Tarleton Track and Field will return to action in full force this weekend as the men's and women's teams head to San Angelo to compete in the David Noble Relays Friday and Saturday.

GAMES

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

Softball vs St. Mary's (DH) in Stephenville at 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Softball at UT Permian Basin in Odessa at 6 p.m.

Baseball at Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kingsville at 6 p.m.

Track and Field at David Noble Relays in San Angelo

Golf at WNMU Invitational in Goodyear, Ariz.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Softball at UT Permian Basin (DH) in Odessa at 1 p.m.

Baseball at Texas A&M-Kingsville (DH) in Kingsville at 1 p.m.

Track and Field at David Noble Relays in San Angelo

Golf at WNMU Invitational in Goodyear, Ariz.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Baseball at Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kingsville at 1 p.m.